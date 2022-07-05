Corinthians announces new partnership for women’s soccer; team have custom bus

This Tuesday morning, Corinthians announced a new partnership for women’s football. The team led by Arthur Elias will now have a customized bus for the team to travel.

BusUp will be responsible for the exclusive charter for Corinthians players for games and training. The vehicle is predominantly purple, which represents equality, and is written “As Brabas”, the team’s nickname. This morning, the players were present at the announcement made at Parque São Jorge – see photo below.

The superintendent of marketing and communication of the club, José Colagrossi, celebrated the partnership between the parties. “This partnership is very significant for the Corinthians women’s team, which will be able to count on high quality, safe and comfortable transport, in addition to reinforcing our commitment to sustainable mobility in large cities,” he said.

On the side of BusUp, the company’s co-founder and president in Latin America, Danilo Tamelini, highlighted that this is one of the main achievements of the company since its arrival in Brazil, in 2018.

“BusUp is a world leader in innovative charter management, serving the largest companies in the world daily, and has the aspiration to be the official transport of talent. And there is no greater showcase for talent than football. For us, it is a pride support Corinthians women’s football”, he said.

“With this partnership, we want to focus on the importance of transport to ensure the mobility of the female audience. We see sport as one of the most powerful platforms for promoting equal opportunities between genders”, completes Eva Romagosa, co-founder and director of strategy and BusUp communication.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians will have the month of July free for training to continue the season. The team reappeared this morning for physical testing after a period of rest.

The Brasileirão Feminino is paralyzed due to the Copa America Feminina, which starts this Friday. With the Brazilian team, there are four Corinthians fans: Tamires, Adriana, Luana and Gabi Portilho, in addition to goalkeeper Natascha, who belongs to Timão and is on loan to Flamengo. Colombian Lia Salazar reinforces her selection.

Check out the photo of the players in the ad

Disclosure / Corinthians

