Corinthians arrives in Argentina and has 25 related to decide with Boca Juniors; see list

Corinthians arrived in Argentina on Monday night and is preparing for a decision against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira listed 25 players.

the sock William appears in the list, as advanced by the my wheel, but has little chance of going to the field. The shirt number 10 suffered an injury to his right shoulder in the first game of the round of 16 and has started to recover since then.

The Portuguese coach will also have available Du Queirozrecovered from a contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, and Gil, who has recovered from a right thigh injury. On the other hand, as expected, Renato Augustowith calf discomfort, did not travel with the team.

In addition to the sock, Fagnerwith injury to the right thigh, and addon, with Covid-19, are also embezzlement. The attacker completes the list of absences Mosquitowith tendinitis, and Junior Moraeswho did not have his situation detailed by the club, but left the last game with the ball rolling and had to ice his ankle.

Corinthians and Boca Juniors face each other at 21:00 this Tuesday, when they decide a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. With the first game tied without goals, a new equal score takes the decision to penalties.

Check the list of Corinthians related to face Boca Juniors

goalkeepers: Cassio, Matheus Donelli and Ivan

Defenders: Robson Bambu, Gil, João Victor, Raul, Robert Renan and Bruno Méndez

Sides: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton, Rafael Ramos and Bruno Melo

Midfielders: Du Queiroz, Willian, Roni, Xavier, Cantillo, Giuliano, Guilherme Biro and Matheus Araújo

Attackers: Roger Guedes, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan and Felipe

