Corinthians arrives in Argentina to face Boca; see who traveled | Corinthians

Corinthians arrived early this Monday night in Argentina, where they face Boca Juniors, at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Tuesday, at Bombonera, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

The main news are midfielder Du Queiroz, recovered from injury, and forward Willian, who arrived at the hotel with a protection on his right shoulder, injured in the first leg against Boca, last Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

See who traveled with the cast:

Goalkeepers: Cássio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli;

Sides: Fábio Santos, Bruno Melo, Rafael Ramos, Lucas Piton and Fábio Santos;

Defenders: Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu, João Victor and Gil;

Midfielders: Roni, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Matheus Araújo, Cantillo, Xavier and Guilherme Biro;

Forwards: Róger Guedes, Giovane, Felipe Augusto, Gustavo Mantuan and Willian.

Not going to Argentina: right-back Fagner (muscle injury in the right thigh), midfielder Renato Augusto (calf pain) and forwards Adson (Covid) and Gustavo Mosquito. The latter did not travel to Buenos Aires because he had ingested a drug that could result in doping. He has tendinitis.

Striker Júnior Moraes was absent at the last minute, with a medium-degree sprain in his ankle suffered in the 4-0 defeat by Fluminense, on Saturday, at Maracanã.

They join Maycon, who is absent due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. Defender Gil (muscle injury to the right thigh) and forward Willian (injury to the right shoulder) traveled, but the idea is to start on the bench. Du Queiroz, on the other hand, should start the match as a starter, having recovered from a contracture in his left thigh.

The likely lineup of Corinthians has Cássio, Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Lucas Piton and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan and Roger Guedes.

The winner of Boca Juniors x Corinthians will be in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. If the game ends in a tie by any score, the decision will be on penalties, as there was a 0-0 tie in the first leg, in Itaquera, last week.

