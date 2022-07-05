Corinthians confirms sale of João Victor to European giant

After coming out of the last match with a 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, last Tuesday (28), in a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, the fans of Corinthians saw the team led by Vítor Pereira suffer a bitter defeat in the last match, when they suffered 4-0 from Fluminense at Maracanã last Saturday (2), for the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to the unpleasant results recently, Timão has had an active life behind the scenes, especially with regard to transfers. In addition to confirming the arrival of striker Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, from Russia, the white-and-white from São Paulo also confirmed the departures on loan of goalkeeper Ivan and winger Gustavo Mantuan, who will go to the Russian club in the same negotiation. But it did not stop there.

A target of European football for some time, defender João Victor had his future defined at Parque São Jorge. That’s because Corinthians confirmed the sale of the 23-year-old player to Benfica, from Portugal. He still travels to Argentina to face Boca, this Tuesday (5th), and should go to the Old Continent on Thursday (7th). Timão will receive 8 million euros, about R$ 44.4 million, for the sale of the defender.

The amount refers to the sale of 55% of João Victor’s economic rights. Coimbra-MG sold 25% of the rights and kept the other 20%. The defender arrived at the club in 2017 for the under-20 team, and passed through Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO before establishing himself in the main team of alvinegro, under the command of Vagner Mancini. In the current season, the youngster has played 27 matches, 24 of them as a starter.