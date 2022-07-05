Corinthians ends preparation to face Boca Juniors; see probable lineup

This Monday morning (4), at CT Joaquim Grava, the Corinthians ended the preparation for this Tuesday’s decisive duel, against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, for the return game of the round of 16 of the readbreakers.

After the activities at the gym and the warm-up, Vítor Pereira organized a small-field ball possession activity with the group. There was tactical work with the players and, finally, repetitions of offensive and defensive dead balls.

The Corinthian delegation embarks this afternoon for Bueno Aires, where it will be concentrated until departure time.

The alvinegro club lives the expectation of reducing by half the list of absences due to injuries against Boca. Midfielder Du Queiroz has recovered from a contracture in the posterior muscle of his left thigh and should start on Tuesday.

Another who has a good chance of appearing in the Corinthians starting eleven is João Victor, who had been suffering with a problem in his right ankle. The duel against the Xeneizes, including, should be the last of shirt 33 for Timão, since he is set to defend Benfica, from Portugal.

Fagner, Gil and Willian remain in doubt. They must travel to Buenos Aires, but they are not guaranteed to be in the starting lineup. If they are called up, the tendency is for them to start on the bench.

In the case of the right-back, it should be occupied by the Portuguese Rafael Ramos, who is also recovering from discomfort in the posterior region of the right thigh.

Midfielder Maycon, with an adductor injury in his right thigh, midfielder Renato Augusto, with calf discomfort, and striker Gustavo Mosquito, with tendinitis, should not even travel with the group to Argentina. Paulinho, with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, is a sure miss.

Corinthians will only officially communicate the medical report of its athletes this Tuesday (5), about an hour before the start of the match, at Bombonera.

The midfielder Cantillo is available again in relation to the first leg of the round of 16, against Boca, when he was suspended due to an expulsion against the same Argentine team, for the group stage of Libertadores.

Roni is back in relation to the duel against Fluminense, for the Brasileirão, last Saturday (2). Shirt 29 was out, as he was suspended for the third yellow card.

Thus, the probable lineup of Vítor Pereira is: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), João Victor, Raul Gustavo (Gil) and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Mantuan, Róger Guedes and Lucas Piton (Willian)