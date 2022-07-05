Corinthians has news in the last training session before traveling to Argentina; see probable lineup

This Monday, Corinthians ended the preparation to face Boca Juniors this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Bombonera. The duel is valid for the return game of the Libertadores round of 16 and Timão may have good news.

According to journalist Marco Bello, in the activity held this morning, the starting lineup used by Vítor Pereira has names like Rafael Ramos, Du Queiroz and Cantillo. According to journalist Caíque Silva, Adson is left out for having tested positive for Covid-19.

The complete team consisted of: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Lucas Piton, Gustavo Mantuan and Róger Guedes.

According to the club itself, this morning’s work began with the classic warm-up. After that, the athletes were guided in a small-field ball possession activity. Next, the squad performed tactical work and, finally, trained offensive and defensive set pieces. At the end of the fieldwork, the Corinthian delegation had lunch at CT Joaquim Grava and went to the airport.

Fiel’s main doubts revolve around Fagner and Willian. Both players were on the pitch and participated in the activities, but were in the reserve formation..

Willian suffered a dislocated shoulder in the final stretch of the first leg against the Argentines, at Neo Química Arena. The player started treatment hours after the end of the duel, which ended in a goalless draw. He must travel with the team to Buenos Aires.

Fagner was substituted at halftime. The athlete felt pain and suffered an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. It is worth remembering that Corinthians no longer discloses the players listed for the matches, so the list can only be known hours before the final duel.

With the tie in the first leg, Corinthians and Boca Juniors arrive to define a spot in the quarterfinals with the game open. In case of a tie again, the decision goes to penalties. Whoever wins advances to the stage and faces the winner of Flamengo and Tolima.

