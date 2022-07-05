Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As of September 7, 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to use bitcoin as its official currency. At the time, the novelty was announced as a strategy to boost the local economy and attract foreign investors. In addition, bitcoin was experiencing a high moment, and exceeded US$ 60,000 (R$ 308,000) in September. However, 9 months later, the situation is not good. Understand next.

Country that has Bitcoin as its official currency sees the population in shock

In general, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are experiencing the “crypto winter”; that is, it is a bad moment, in which there is a mass flight of investors to more stable assets. The impact on bitcoin, the main currency on the market, was intense. Currently, the currency is quoted in the range of US$ 17 thousand (R$ 87 thousand), with no estimate of reversing the devaluation in the short term.

With the decline in bitcoin, the reserves that El Salvador bought have also melted. The country’s government has “advantageously” purchased more than $100 million in bitcoin in recent months. And now, the value is worth 50% less. Thus, investors fear that the country will not be able to pay its public debt bonds.

On more than one occasion, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) warned El Salvador that adopting bitcoin as the official currency was not a smart move. On January 25, for example, the institution encouraged the country’s government to go back. The IMF pointed out the risks for “financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection, as well as potential tax contingencies” that bitcoin could cause.

However, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele dismissed the situation. “I see that some people are worried or anxious about the market price of bitcoin. My advice: stop looking at the chart and enjoy life. If you invested in BTC [bitcoin], your investment is safe and its value will grow immensely after the bear market. Patience is the key”.

Image: nuttapon averuttaman / Shutterstock.com