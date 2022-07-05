Coup promises salary portability, but money disappears from the account | Economy

Estoa Research Wage portability scam: new fraud makes payment ‘disappear’ from victims’ account; understand

Used to receiving her salary – around R$ 25 thousand – in the first days of the month, federal servant X. was surprised when, on June 6, the money had not yet entered her account. When contacting the employer, she received the information that the amount had already been deposited. She then decided to talk to the manager of her bank, Itaú, and the surprise came: the salary had gone to an account opened in her name at PagSeguro, for which portability had been requested. The new scam has already claimed victims all over Rio and helps to illustrate the explosion of cases of embezzlement, which have already surpassed those of robbery and are making great strides to also overcome theft as the most common type of crime in the state.

In May, according to data from the Instituto de Segurança Pública (ISP), one out of every six occurrence records recorded in Rio de Janeiro concerned embezzlement. In the accumulated result for the year, there are already 51,513 scams reported to the police, many of them involving multiple victims. It is as if a new fraud is reported every four minutes on average.

GLOBO located three cases like the one of the servant in the Rio de Janeiro police stations. In the fraud, which was dubbed the salary portability scam, criminals use false documents, with the victim’s data, and open an account at another bank – usually digital ones – for which portability will be requested. This request can be made through the bank’s application, without having to go to a branch.

X. emphasizes that it was not consulted by Itaú about the portability request, nor did it give its consent for this to occur. She adds that the most frightening thing is that, with portability, there is not even the entry of the salary into her account at Itaú and the exit to that of Pagseguro. The money went straight to the new account, leaving no trace.

“I was very shocked by the vulnerability. I asked how no one from the bank had informed me about the portability, if I didn’t have to give consent. They couldn’t tell me, they just said that the portability had been done. Simple as that. They press a button and it’s done. It’s scary. I get several calls from the bank, all the time, to talk about investment possibilities, but to make a portability of my entire salary, no one calls me?”, he asks.

The servant will go to court against Itaú and also against PagSeguro. X. explains that she got the money back within 72 hours, but after personal contacts that helped her in the process. Now, her fear is that scammers will make a new portability and manage to divert her salary again. The Civil Police asked PagSeguro for the documents used to open the account in the name of X, in addition to having asked the Justice to break bank secrecy and block the account opened in the name of the servant.

“It’s amazing how easy it is to open a new account with just an ID and CPF. And so far I’m not sure what data of mine they (criminals) have, if they have my documents or if they created false ones. But I’m apprehensive, because I don’t know how it will be next month”, he says.

portability made easy

Since 2018, making salary portability has become easier. Until then, it was only allowed to make the request to the institution hired by the employer to deposit the salary. With the new Central Bank rule, it is now possible to ask the bank where the person has the salary account or the financial institution in which he intends to receive, opening a new account. All request can be made by app.

Scammers find it easy because they can make the request by opening this new account with leaked or stolen data. Servers end up being the most chosen targets because their data is often public. In other states of the country, such as Pará, Paraná and Mato Grosso, gangs targeted people with public offices to carry out the coup.

Executive Manager of Fraud Prevention Solutions at Serasa Experian, Rafael Garcia warns that the rule allowing the portability request to be made on the new account, opened with fraudulent data, has contributed to the occurrence of fraud. But he warns that the obligation to carry out the procedure safely is also the account in which the victim receives the salary:

“In these cases, the two banks have to be held responsible. The one that allowed the account to be opened fraudulently, and the one that allowed the portability to be done without consent (of the real account holder). no checks in that sense. They (banks) have to improve the layers of authentication and fraud protection. There’s a way to check if the person is who he really says he is.”

Like the servant X., the elderly Z. also had a scare after his salary did not enter his account. In January of this year, after being a victim of the coup, the public servant went to Banco do Brasil, where he received his salaries, and was informed that a portability to a Digital Bank, Nação BRB FLA, had been requested. The victim registered the case at the 5th DP (Mem de Sá), which continues to investigate the case. To the police, Z. informed that he was desperate, as he had run out of money to cover his monthly expenses.

An engineer, who lives in the South Zone of Rio, told the police that she was the victim of a gang that acted a little differently. The criminals opened two bank accounts in her name, in two different banks, and requested the portability of the salary to the company where she works. The coup did not work out because the company’s Human Resources area contacted the engineer to confirm the order. The case is also under investigation by the 5th DP. To investigators, the woman also reported being frightened by the ease with which criminals gained access to her personal data.

Security is failure

According to specialist in risk management and Strategic Security Gustavo Caleffi, the sale of a list of personal data throughout the country is notorious, which has facilitated scams. According to him, because of this facility, banks and companies need to increase the security of operations to curb the action of scammers.

“This data is available today, these lists are sold. Criminals have access to it and use it in the most varied ways. This makes it necessary to have mechanisms that increase the level of security, whether for banks or companies. the facility that currently exists to open an account in these digital banks. It is a flawed process that needs to be regulated”, he opines.

Caleffi adds that the conveniences of solving everything virtually also create more risks for consumers:

“There is a maxim that comfort is inversely proportional to safety.”

Delegate Alan Luxardo, head of the Fraud Office (DDEF), says that there have not yet been cases to the specialist about gangs that apply the wage portability scam. The unit only works on investigations whose losses exceed R$ 2 million, an amount that may be the sum of what all victims of a given scheme lost. Luxardo points out that virtual scams end up increasing the number of victims, in addition to allowing the perpetrators to be even in other states.

“Everything that is done through virtual means greatly expands the reach and increases the number of victims. Criminals take advantage and use the instruments to make it difficult to discover the identity, but the police also have their tools to make it difficult and prevent this type of fraud”, scores the delegate.

Luxardo explains that, in relation to the portability scam, in the criminal sphere, if the participation of any bank employee is proven, he may also be punished if he facilitated the fraud to occur, for example:

“In this case, the bank is civilly liable for any damage that the person may suffer. And if there is willful misconduct, an employee can respond criminally.”

Banks explain themselves

Sought, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) stated that its associated banks maintain teams that work exclusively against document fraud and argued that there is routine training on the subject. “The actions taken to prevent document fraud by financial institutions range from analyzing the original document, checking the signature and evaluating the photo with the person who is in the branch, to evaluations of the content and format of the document carried out by systems and teams. specialized”, says the note sent by the agency.

Asked specifically about the case of public servant X., Itaú did not clarify what happened for the portability to have been carried out without the account holder’s consent and claimed, in a generic way, that, as soon as it receives a portability request from another institution , notifies the client so that it can manifest itself. In the note, the bank also holds the bank of destination of the portability responsible for “ensuring the proper identification and authenticity of the request, in addition to providing clarification on the occurrence”. Despite the allegation, Itaú itself informs, on its website, that the salary account bank has up to ten working days to approve or disapprove the request.

PagSeguro did not respond to questions raised by the report. BRB, on the other hand, stated that it uses control tools in its account opening process, with the use of verification of the veracity of documents presented, among other resources. On the websites of both, there is information about the possibility of opening an account only through virtual means. Banco do Brasil informed that it has security procedures to prevent cases of fraud and that the specific case of the elderly is under analysis.

Rafael Garcia warns that, in order to try to prevent this type of fraud, it is necessary to be aware of scammers’ attempts to steal personal data through false promotions or sending links over the internet. In addition, it is possible to consult bank accounts linked to a CPF in the Central Bank system, through the Registrato. With access through the federal government application, the program provides a report to the user with the date of opening the accounts. Serasa also has a service in which the person receives an alert if their CPF is consulted.

“It is extremely important to have these services to monitor your CPF, after all, today our personal data are our most valuable assets. These services end up helping us. And, if the person has been the victim of a scam, it helps them to prove who was the victim of some fraudulent act”, explains Garcia.

How does the pay portability scam work?

1.With victim data, criminals open a new account in their name, usually in digital banks.

2. In some cases, criminals forge documents with the victim’s data, but use a photo of a member of the scheme. The opening of accounts in digital banks can be done virtually.

3.Criminals ask, at the bank where they opened the new account, portability of the victim’s salary whose data was used. The request can be made through the application of the financial institution.

4. The portability request is made by the bank that received the request for the one in which the victim has a salary account.

5. With the portability completed, the following month the victim’s salary will not even fall into their account, going straight to the new one created by the scammers.

Tips to avoid the scam

1.Be aware of attempts by criminals to steal your personal data, with links sent to email or cell phone asking you to fill in data to participate in surveys or false promotions from establishments, for example.

2. It is necessary to pay attention to shopping sites, in which it is common to provide a lot of personal data. Make sure it is trustworthy.

3. The most important measure in relation to the portability scam is to monitor your CPF and the open accounts related to it. It is possible to do this check in the Registrato, of the Central Bank. To access the system, you must have an account in the federal government system (gov.br). It is also possible to access with the login of the Registrato itself, however, the creation of new accounts is suspended.