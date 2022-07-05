Covid-19 Bulletin: Vitória da Conquista has one death and 199 new confirmed cases – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

The epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (4) by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) informs that, over the weekend, 199 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, reaching a total of 46,612 since the beginning of the pandemic. pandemic. Of this total, 45,671 are recovered and 243 are in recovery. There are 784 suspected cases awaiting final classification (clinical-epidemiological and/or laboratory investigation).

One death is recorded and the total reaches 697. The death was of an 82-year-old woman with cardiovascular disease and resident in the Ibirapuera neighborhood. She had been admitted to the General Hospital of Vitória da Conquista (HGVC) and died yesterday (3).

At the moment, 31 people are hospitalized in the public and private networks of the municipality for treatment against Covid-19, with 19 residents of Vitória da Conquista and 12 from other municipalities).

Click here to view the newsletter in full.

Notification – The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspected cases, Notifica Covid-19, so that citizens can self-register for monitoring.

There is also the SMS Call Center, which operates at the central number 3429-3450 and works from 8 am to 6 pm, answering the population’s doubts about Covid-19 and assisting people with suspicious symptoms.