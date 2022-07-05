Covid: what happens to the body each day of the coronavirus infection

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Covid: what happens to the body each day of the coronavirus infection 5 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Woman with scarf on her face

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Covid symptoms usually appear after about three days of contact with someone infected

In recent weeks, cases of covid-19 have not stopped growing in Brazil. According to the panel According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the daily moving average of new infections is currently at 56 thousand. Just over a month ago, that number was at 13,000, a rate four times lower.

This increase, related to the circulation of more infectious variants and the relaxation of protective measures, leads us to think about the action of Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic, and how it manages to spread so easily.

In this BBC News Brasil report, you will get to know in detail the “path” it takes through our body and what happens every day from the moment we have the first contact with the pathogen.

But, before getting into the details, an important caveat: the dates presented are only average estimates, based on information published in scientific studies and reviewed by national and international health agencies. These deadlines may vary, more or less, in specific cases.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Industrial production rises 0.3% in May on a monthly basis, fourth consecutive high, but lower than expected

Industrial production had a positive change of 0.3% in May, compared to the previous month. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved