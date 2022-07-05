COVID: what happens to the body on each day of infection by the coronavirus – Sade

COVID symptoms usually appear after about three days of contact with an infected person. (photo: Getty Images)

In recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 have not stopped growing in Brazil. According to the panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the daily average of new infections is currently at 56 thousand. Just over a month ago, that number was at 13,000, a rate four times lower. This increase, related to the circulation of more infectious variants and the relaxation of protective measures, leads us to think about the action of Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic, and how it manages to spread so easily.

In this BBC News Brasil report, you will get to know in detail the “path” it takes through our body and what happens every day from the moment we have the first contact with the pathogen.

But, before going into the details, an important caveat: the dates presented are only average estimates, based on information published in scientific studies and reviewed by national and international health agencies. These deadlines may vary, more or less, in specific cases.

Day 0: the infection

It all starts when we have close contact with someone who is already infected with the coronavirus. When that person talks, sings, coughs or sneezes, they release tiny droplets or aerosis of saliva that carry particles of Sars-CoV-2.

The amount of virus varies considerably from individual to individual. “Some have a low load, 10,000 viral copies per milliliter of saliva”, calculates virologist Jos Eduardo Levi, research and development coordinator at Dasa.

“The average load ranges from 10,000 to 1 million particles, but we see some that carry up to 1 billion viral copies per ml”, compares the specialist, who is also a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of So Paulo.

Also read: Flu or COVID? Children’s infectologist explains symptoms in children.

These tiny infected droplets can be thrown directly onto our face — or they stay in suspension, “wandering” through the environment for minutes or even hours (in a dynamic very similar to cigarette smoke), depending on the air circulation of the environment in each place. . In this second case, we ourselves inhale these aerosols during breathing.

This is where the infection process actually begins. Sars-CoV-2 uses the spatula (also known as spike or S protein), which is located on the surface of its structure, to connect to receptors on the mucosal cells of the nose, mouth and even the eyes.

In the illustration, coronavirus (in red) connects with the cell receptor (in green) (photo: Getty Images)

From there, he will start the routine common to any virus: invade the cell and use all the biological machinery to incessantly create new copies of himself. “In this replication, it produces from 100 to 1,000 new viruses in a single cell”, estimates Levi.

“This is such a large number that the cell can’t take it, bursts and dies. These viruses are then released and will repeat this process in neighboring cells.”

This massive replication, by the way, has to do with the emergence of coronavirus variants. Not all copies come out the same and some have important genetic mutations.

If this change in the genome represents any advantage for the virus, it opens the way for the emergence and spread of new strains of concern — such as the already known alpha, beta, gamma, delta and micron.

Days 1, 2 and 3: Incubation

After Sars-CoV-2 manages to invade the first cells of our body, the next step involves “gaining ground” and expanding the spectrum of action.

The thousands of copies that are released from each invaded cell advance more and more in the organism — if they start working on the surface of the face, they are soon inside the nose, down to the throat and eventually reaching the lungs.

Also read: Smart bracelet: COVID-19 identified two days before symptoms.

This period of silent evolution, in which the presence of the virus does not generate any clues, is known among experts as incubation.

“And we’ve noticed in recent months that the incubation time of the new variants has decreased”, observes virologist Anderson F. Brito, a scientific researcher at the Todos pela Sade Institute.

According to a report by the UK Health Insurance Agency, the incubation of the alpha variant lasted, on average, five to six days.

During the delta lineage wave, that window dropped to four days.

In the micron, the period between the viral invasion and the beginning of the symptoms suffered a further reduction and remains at just three days.

That is: if before the person had contact with someone infected and it took almost a week to show the typical signs of covid, currently this process is much faster and can happen almost overnight.

It is worth mentioning here that the incubation time may vary: in some cases, symptoms appear up to 14 days after the initial contact with the virus.

Days 4 to 14: The onset and course of symptoms

As the virus progresses through the upper airways (nose, mouth and throat), it eventually catches the attention of our immune system, which starts a counterattack.

The first line of defense involves cells such as neutrophils, monocytes, and natural killers (natural terminators, in literal translation), as detailed in an article published in 2021 by two researchers at Zhejiang University Hospital in China.

Over time, other immune units enter the scene, such as T lymphocytes, which coordinate a more organized response to viral invasion, and B lymphocytes, which release antibodies.

But the important thing is that the symptoms happen in some people precisely from this immunological reaction: coryza, cough, fever and sore throat are, at the same time, attempts to eliminate the virus from the body and an effect of so many cells working in a incessant.

You can check the list of the most frequent covid symptoms in this report, recently published by BBC News Brasil:

But how long do the discomforts persist? This timeframe can fluctuate considerably. “It depends a lot on each individual. There are people with few symptoms who, after four or five days, are already recovered. So Paulo.

“In general, the tendency is that the worst symptoms, such as sore throat and fever, last about three days”, estimates the specialist, who is also a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

“After this period, it is normal for milder manifestations, such as a runny nose and cough, to persist for seven to ten days”, he concludes.

At this stage, it is important to stay in isolation and restrict contact with others as much as possible.

Coronavirus transmitted mainly through droplets and aerosols that come out of an infected person’s mouth or nose when talking, singing, coughing or sneezing (photo: Getty Images)

From an individual point of view, resting and staying well hydrated is essential to ensure a good recovery and give the body “a chance” to react well. Taking some simple remedies for the discomforts of the infection, such as fever and pain, can also help.

“If after 72 hours of the onset of symptoms you are short of breath or the fever persists, you need to seek medical attention”, suggests Bellei.

This message is even more important for those who may suffer from more serious cases of covid, such as the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and patients with a compromised immune system.

From the collective point of view, remaining in isolation is essential to cut the chains of transmission of the virus in the community and stop the rise of cases.

Also read: COVID-19: 6 out of 10 dead did not take the 3rd dose, says survey.

By staying at home and, if you need to go out, wearing a good quality mask, you decrease the likelihood of transmitting Sars-CoV-2 forward, through those droplets and aerosis mentioned above.

You check how many days of isolation are necessary in each situation in the following matter:

Day 15 onwards: resolution (or onset of lasting symptoms)

Up to two weeks have passed since contact with the coronavirus, the immune system usually “wins the battle” and interrupts that process of replication and destruction of cells most of the time.

This victory, of course, is facilitated by vaccination — the doses make it possible to safely “train” defense units, so that they know how to fight the pathogen even before they come into contact with it.

In some cases, unfortunately, the condition does not evolve so well: the virus manages to gain a lot of ground, reaches vital organs (such as the lungs) and generates a very serious inflammatory condition.

Generally, these situations require admission to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and intubation, in addition to increasing the risk of death.

Some people with COVID develop more severe forms and require ICU admission (photo: Getty Images)

And even in patients who have recovered well, there is no negligible risk of long-term covid, marked by discomfort that lasts for months (or even years).

Although this area is still surrounded by many uncertainties, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 13.3% of people with covid have long-lasting symptoms for a month or more. About 2.5% report problems for at least three months.

Also according to the institution, more than 30% of patients with covid who were hospitalized still feel some discomfort after six months, ranging from fatigue and difficulty breathing to anxiety and joint pain.

The CDC points out that it “is working to understand more about these post-covid experiences and why they happen, including why some groups are disproportionately affected.”

– This text was originally published in

https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62002188

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!