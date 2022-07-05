Cristiano Ronaldo in… Barcelona? Spanish newspaper reveals superagent meeting with Laporta to deal with possible transfer

With four other clubs interested in his signing, Cristiano Ronaldo could have a bombastic transfer to Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving Manchester United after just one year. And the fate of the Portuguese ace could be very unlikely. According to the newspaper AT, Barcelona had conversations with their agent.

Jorge Mendes met with President Joan Laporta to deal with the possibility of transfers of names like Rúben Neves, Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva, but also about Cristiano. The big question is whether the idol of Real Madrid was the main topic of conversation.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The number 7 has already been of interest to Blaugrana last season, with Laporta asking about his availability, but the club’s delicate financial situation has prevented any kind of progress in conversations.

The Barça board sees the possibility of having Cristiano with good eyeseven to generate pressure on the Bayern Munchen in the negotiation for Lewandowski, the club’s main objective in the current transfer window.

Even so, among the names discussed at the meeting with Mendes, Cristiano could be one of the last options, as he is a more expensive player than the other three, with the exception of the possible transfer fee paid to the Manchester City by Bernardo Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues on his vacation in Portugal after asking to postpone his return to United in pre-season. Clubs like Bayern, Chelsea, Pomegranate and napoli have already shown interest in your hiring. His desire is to act in the Champions League in the next season.