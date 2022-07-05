Cristiano Ronaldo takes a stand for the first time after missing training at Manchester United

Last season, in the final moments of the window, Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United, causing great euphoria among the Red Devil fans. It was the ace’s return to the Old Trafford team after 12 years.

However, in this last season, things did not go as expected, despite Cristiano Ronaldo having added good individual numbers – 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games. Manchester United is having a bad season, having qualified only for the Europa League.

This would even have motivated him to leave Manchester United. Last weekend, The Times reported that the star would have asked the English club to negotiate him if any proposal appears that is good for both parties.

Now, the renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, confirms that the Portuguese did not re-introduce himself to the team this Monday, and even was not present in today’s activities (5).

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason for absence from United training

However, in keeping with ethics, the Portuguese revealed to the Red Devils board the reason for his absence, having used personal and family problems to justify his non-representation .

And, despite the reasons having been accepted by the club, behind the scenes, a lot is beginning to be said about a possible departure of the ‘guy’, who according to Romano, would have already expressed his desire to leave the board.