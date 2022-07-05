Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Manchester United this Tuesday, says newspaper | international football

Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United

United started its pre-season last week, with players who did not participate in commitments with their national teams in June. And last Monday the rest of the squad returned to work – when CR7 should also have re-introduced himself to coach Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United will start a tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday, and doubts about the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the delegation are growing.

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo has an open future at Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo has an open future at Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images

European giants interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Since the weekend, doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future have been generating a flurry of speculation in the European press. The star’s wish would be to leave United in order to play in the Champions League, a competition he has played in the last 19 seasons of his career. In this way, his name has been linked to a series of giants on the continent, such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and even Barcelona.

Chelsea and Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to European press

“The Athletic” published a report in which it indicates that Chelsea is analyzing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, resuming an article that the portal itself had published last month, in which it pointed out that the club’s new owner, Todd Boehly, thinks to count on the services of the ace. The businessman would have had a meeting with CR7’s manager, Jorge Mendes, to discuss the matter – and both would be in contact since then.

Manchester United signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

Financial factors would not be an impediment for Cristiano Ronaldo to head to Stamford Bridge. However, it would be up to coach Thomas Tuchel to give the go-ahead for the hiring and use of the 37-year-old veteran in his scheme. In addition, Chelsea would depend on United’s willingness to negotiate the player, who has a contract with the Manchester team until the middle of next year.

Chelsea’s possible interest in having Cristiano Ronaldo was also reiterated by other English outlets, such as “The Times” and “The Guardian”. In this way, the next few days should bring new chapters in this possible change of colors of the star within England.

Barcelona consults CR7’s agent, says newspaper

But the most surprising rumor involving the future of Cristiano Ronaldo came from Spain. The Madrid newspaper “As” stated that Jorge Mendes, the player’s super agent, met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday afternoon to discuss other athletes, such as Rafa Leão and Bernardo Silva. But that CR7’s name appeared on the negotiating table.

The Barça representative would have consulted the possibility that the Portuguese will head to Camp Nou, something he would have also tried a year ago, when Cristiano left Juventus and returned to Manchester United.