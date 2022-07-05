Cruzeiro agrees to hire Fernando Henrique from Grêmio

Cruzeiro agreed to hire Fernando Henrique, a midfielder considered a promise from Grêmio’s base. The player is already in Belo Horizonte and awaits bureaucratic details to be announced by the new club. The deal was sealed over the weekend and is on loan until the end of 2023 with an option to buy.

At the age of 21, Fernando Henrique joined Grêmio in 2017 after leaving ABC-RN. He has a contract with the Rio Grande do Sul club until the end of 2024.

Grêmio will have the possibility to call Fernando Henrique back or negotiate the steering wheel with another club. The chance of leaving for a third party is foreseen in the two windows of future transfers, in January and July 2023. If Cruzeiro does not exercise the option to purchase the economic rights.

“Cruzeiro showed a plan for him. The club understands that the player has the profile they need”, said Marcelo Pacheco, manager of the steering wheel.

At the beginning of the season, Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, presented a purchase proposal to Grêmio, but did not take the player. Fernando Henrique, at the time, preferred to remain in Porto Alegre.

In 2022, Fernando Henrique participated in six Grêmio matches with one assist. In Serie B there were only 11 minutes on the field during the confrontation with Criciúma. In minutes, the midfielder accumulates the equivalent of 1.7 games in the season.

Fernando Henrique even went five months without playing for Grêmio, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of the current season.

Last year, the midfielder entered the field 19 times. In minutes, it totaled the equivalent of 11 matches.