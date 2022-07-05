Cryptos today: Bitcoin loses strength and does not exceed $ 20,000 with July pessimism; more exchanges block withdrawals

Bitcoin (BTC) rehearsed a recovery yesterday and came close to $21,000, but the rally quickly lost strength and the cryptocurrency opens this Tuesday (5) below $20,000. Considering the price of 24 hours ago, however, the asset registered gains of 1.8%, and goes to $19,736. With the exception of Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), which are up 5.4% and 4.1%, other cryptos with higher market caps are trading close to stability. Analysts have already warned that any movement of BTC on Monday (4) would be artificial given the low volume of markets with Wall Street closed for the holiday in the United States. The short-lived rally continues to reflect investor pessimism following the close of the cryptocurrency’s worst quarter in history and the worst month in 11 years, and facing a month of July that usually brings lower losses – the low of last year, close to the US$ 28 thousand, was reached that month. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Analysts continue to point to the health of cryptocurrency companies as worrying after the discovery of possible insolvency of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). After filing for bankruptcy in New York for its branch in the British Virgin Islands, the cryptocurrency fund was caught hiding its relationship with an OTC (over-the-counter) desk in Singapore. The suspicion is that the 3AC is hiding assets from creditors and authorities. Additionally, after Celsius and Voyager, two more exchanges announced withdrawals: CoinLoan, which capped the size of withdrawals allowed on the platform by 99%, and Vauld, which blocked customer withdrawals entirely citing “financial challenges”. In the midst of the crisis, the lending platform Nexo reportedly signed an agreement to close the purchase of up to 100% of Vauld, and is already starting a due diligence process. “We have to see exactly what’s in their books and it’s going to take a while,” Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev told The Block. About two weeks ago, CoinDesk reported that Nexo was seeking funding from Citigroup to consolidate rival platforms hit by the recent market downturn. Watch: How they work and why Brazilians still fall for cryptocurrency scams Against this backdrop, it’s no surprise that the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which measures cryptocurrency-related market sentiment, remains in “extreme fear” territory. “Bitcoin has been under pressure for almost the entire past week,” says FxPro Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich. “A brief jump at the start of July 1 was more likely due to the emotional excitement of the start of a new period (month, quarter, semester) rather than fundamental changes in the situation.” For trader and investor Vinícius Terranova, the end of the worst quarter in Bitcoin’s history, between April and June, is another clue that the current cycle is different from previous ones, and that it is increasingly difficult to use historical data to try to predict the price trajectory of cryptocurrency. “Bitcoin has been trading as a technology stock, and we opened and closed two weeks below the 200 moving average. [semanas]something unprecedented”, he pointed out. The lack of convincing evidence that inflation is under control and the global economy will not go into recession is also part of the package of fears that hold back any chance of recovery in the traditional market, which ends up impacting Bitcoin. “Growing signs that the world economy is entering a synchronized slowdown, meaning countries can no longer rely on an export recovery for growth, have also led us to predict multiple recessions,” analysts at the mining giant wrote. Japanese financial services Nomura. Susannah Streeter, market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, points out that “general caution still dominates the game, and that “investors are still trying to heal from so many blows in the first half of the year”.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,736.37 +1.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,126.09 +5.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 228.23 +4.1% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.319954 +0.2% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.454650 +0.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius Network (CEL) US$ 0.962483 +11.9% Stepn ([ativo=GMT]) US$ 0.897937 +11.3% Cosmos (ATOM) $8.82 +8.7% Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.503762 +8.3% Uniswap (UNI) $5.21 +7.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours TerraClassicUSD (USTC) US$ 0.057287 -12.3% Synthetic (SNX) $2.63 -6.2% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.050061 -3.5% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.231354 -2.3% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.00909023 -1.7%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.43 +2.27% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.15 +2.23% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 17.56 +5.4% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 18.34 +5.46% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.92 +5.16% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.57 +1.54% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.24 +3.41% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.54 +7.27%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (5):

Ex-JP Morgan takes over management of crypto fund Pantera Capital

Samir Shah, who ran the asset management sale of JPMorgan, left the bank to take over as chief operating officer at cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Pantera Capital.

Shah said in a LinkedIn post that after “12 fantastic years with JPMorgan” spanning roles in sales, strategy and digital, it was time to start a new professional chapter.

“As for my next step, I am excited to share that I will be joining Pantera Capital as COO. Pantera is one of the industry’s leading investors in blockchain technology, and I’m excited to partner with Dan Morehead, Joey Krug and the Pantera team to help take the organization to new heights!” said Shah.

Bitcoin “tourists” have left, says Glassnode

So-called “market tourists” are fleeing Bitcoin leaving behind only long-term investors, who now dominate transactions with the cryptocurrency, points out analytics house Glassnode.

In a report published yesterday, analysts at Glassnode highlight Bitcoin’s worst performance in 11 years in June, and add that activity on the cryptocurrency network is at levels compared to the worst moments of the last “crypto winter”, between 2018 and 2019.

“The Bitcoin network is approaching a state where nearly all speculative entities and market tourists have been completely purged of the asset,” the study reads.

However, despite the near-complete purge of “tourists”, Glassnode notes significant levels of accumulation, stating that the amount of investors who have less than 1 BTC and those with 1,000 to 5,000 BTC (whales) are “increasing significantly”.

EU targets NFT platforms

Non-fungible token trading (NFT) platforms should be subject to the European Union’s anti-money laundering (AML) laws, members of the European Parliament said in proposed legislative amendments published on Monday.

Parliamentarians from the European Green Party and socialist representatives also appear to favor the inclusion of self-guarded cryptocurrency wallets (which are not on an exchange) and decentralized finance (DeFi) under a proposed regulation on money laundering.

Last week, the bloc provisionally agreed to new laws to license cryptocurrency companies, known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), and enforce identity checks on transactions.

