Cssio plans battle against Boca Juniors and says he has no doubt in Corinthians classification

Corinthians had the last training session before the big decision this Tuesday, when they face Boca Juniors at 21:30 at Bombonera, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Related and absolute starter, Cássio projected the confrontation with the Argentines.

The captain of Timão highlighted the team’s preparation, he was happy for the return of some athletes and said he had no doubts about the forwarding of the alvinegros to the quarterfinals of the competition. With the tie at 0-0 in the first leg, any simple victory gives the classification to Timão.

“We never had any doubts about our classification and how far we can go. We are prepared, we work, we adjust some situations, luckily some players managed to recover and will be able to travel with us. All positive and who, unfortunately, will not be able to, tried until the last minute to be together with the team. But we are prepared, it’s a decision, a big game. In situations like this, in the knockout stage, you don’t have much to choose from, not much to talk about. We need to go to battle!”, said shirt 12 in the CT Bulletin.

Cássio also stated that the focus for this Tuesday’s game is the same as the unprecedented final of 2012, also with Boca Juniors as an opponent. On that occasion, exactly ten years ago, the alvinegra team beat the Argentines 3-1 on aggregate.

“I believe that we are maturing, evolving and this is part of the player’s daily life. When I lose that, it’s time to close the loop. I don’t have this situation of ‘ah, let’s play at Bombonera’ or ‘let’s play a game for the Campeonato Paulista’. Preparation, dedication and commitment need to be the same, so you can play the same role, with quality, in the game with more expression and in the game with less”finished.

See this Monday’s CT Bulletin

CT Bulletin – 07/04 🗣️🎙️ @flavio__ortega Watch full on SCCP Universe 👉🏾 https://t.co/MLPNZoUKQM 📹 Bruno Granja and Raphael Oliveira / Corinthians TV#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/IpeWyYJknC — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 4, 2022

