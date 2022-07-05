Cuiabá wins direct flights from Azul to destinations in the North and Northeast

Azul’s main base of operations in the Center-West region, Cuiabá (MT) has been offering new flights since July 1, with direct connections to tourist destinations in the North and Northeast of the country.


Next month, the capital of Mato Grosso will gain direct flights to Belém (PA), Fortaleza (CE), Natal (RN) and Porto Seguro (BA). With these new operations, Azul grows its network in Cuiabá by 12%, with an average of 27 daily operations at Marechal Rondon International Airport.

As of July, in addition to the four new destinations, the cities of Alta Floresta (MT), Aripuanã (MT), Barra do Garças (MT), Brasília (DF), Vilhena (RO), Campo Grande (MS), Belo Horizonte (Confins), Curitiba (PR), Água Boa (MT), São Paulo (Guarulhos), Goiânia (GO), Juina (MT), Ji-Paraná (RO), Maceió (AL), Cacoal (RO), Sinop ( MT), Porto Velho (RO), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont), Sorriso (MT) and Campinas (Viracopos), the latter being the airline’s main connectivity hub.


“Cuiabá is our main base of operations in the Midwest region, so we thought of a strategy to promote tourism in the city. As of July, and with this network investment that we are making in Cuiabá, we started to connect our Midwest Customers with more than 150 national and international destinations. Now, with the return of in-flight service, our experience is even more complete and we want to provide a unique enchantment to those who board with us.”highlights Vitor Silva, mesh planning manager at Azul.

The offers are also part of the seasonal operations of Azul Viagens, Azul’s tour operator, in a move that has been happening in the last periods of high season to meet and stimulate the demand of Customers for leisure travel in July. For this, Azul Viagens offers complete packages with departures from Cuiabá, including round-trip airfare, hotel, transfer and tours at the destination.

