Customer asks for compensation of BRL 50,000 after receiving a card with the surname ‘slut’

Woman has surname changed to ‘slut’ on credit card – Photo: Personal Collection/Reproduction

A 29-year-old woman applied for a credit card and received the product with her surname changed to the name “slut”. The victim filed a lawsuit for moral damages and asks for compensation of R$ 50 thousand for moral damages. The case took place in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul (MS).

Upon receiving the correspondence, in Campo Grande, the woman said she was completely embarrassed.

According to lawyer Ederson Lourenço, who represents the victim in the process, on June 27, the victim requested a new card, which arrived at her house in just two days. However, when opening the order came the surprise.

“In the envelope of the correspondence was the correct name, but in the card came the curse”, said the lawyer.

“My client came to me right after she received the card. She told me she was at home with friends and had left the envelope the card was in to open after work. When she opened the paper, it read ‘slut’ on the card, she said she started to laugh, but then realized what had happened,” Lourenço said.

The lawyer also detailed that the client had asked for the credit card and two days later the object arrived. So far, in the correspondence, the woman’s name was correct, the biggest surprise was when she opened it and saw the curse on the card.

Lourenço describes the case as “humiliating and vexatious”.

When consulting the bank’s application, the client noticed that on her cell phone the word “vagabunda” also appeared next to the new one.

“I asked if there was any discussion during the phone call, but she says no,” points out Ederson.

Embarrassed, the victim now asks for compensation for the situation she went through. “She was with guests at home when she took the card, it became a laughing stock. What happened is absurd.”

In a note, C6 Bank informed that, by law, “it cannot provide information on active and passive banking services operations to third parties, under penalty of breach of bank secrecy”.

It claimed that “information can only be provided directly to the consumer or in an authorized manner”. Finally, he said that he is “at the disposal of customers through official service channels to clarify doubts and solve any problems”.