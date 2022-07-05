Date of the week: check stocks that have a cut-off date until Friday for dividend payments

In the first week of July, nine companies have cut-off dates (date with) scheduled.

The investor who likes these assets or focuses on them in his passive income strategy must have the stock in his portfolio until that date if he wants to guarantee the future receipt of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) announced.

As of the ex-date, the investor who buys the share will no longer be entitled to the proceeds. The list includes companies such as Neoenergia (NEOE3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3).

Remembering that dividends are not subject to Income Tax on the amount paid. In the case of interest on equity, 15% of the Income Tax is deducted from the gross amount paid by companies.

Check out the dates for this week below:

Monday (4)

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3)

Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Automobiles and Motorcycles

Cyclic Consumption / Automobiles and Motorcycles Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 35.581 million

BRL 35.581 million Value per share: BRL 0.2349 per share

BRL 0.2349 per share Date with: shares acquired until July 4, 2022

shares acquired until July 4, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Payday: March 31, 2023

Tuesday (5)

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Sector: Electricity

Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 167.136 million

BRL 167.136 million Value per share: BRL 0.138

BRL 0.138 Date with: shares acquired until July 5, 2022

shares acquired until July 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 06, 2022

July 06, 2022 Payday: December 28, 2022

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Sector: Health

Health Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 74 million

BRL 74 million Value per share: BRL 0.045

BRL 0.045 Date with: shares acquired until July 5, 2022

shares acquired until July 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 06, 2022

July 06, 2022 Payday: until December 1, 2022

Coelba (CEEB3; CEEB5; CEEB6)

Sector: Electricity

Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 105.574 million

BRL 105.574 million Value per CEEB3 share: BRL 0.39

BRL 0.39 Value per CEEB5 share: BRL 0.39

BRL 0.39 Value per CEEB6 share: BRL 0.43

BRL 0.43 Date with: shares acquired until July 5, 2022

shares acquired until July 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 06, 2022

July 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Cosern (CSRN3; CSRN5; CSRN6)

Sector: Electricity

Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 21.980 million

BRL 21.980 million Value per CSRN3 share: BRL 0.128

BRL 0.128 Value per CSRN5 share: BRL 0.14

BRL 0.14 Value per CSRN6 share: BRL 0.14

BRL 0.14 Date with: shares acquired until July 5, 2022

shares acquired until July 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 06, 2022

July 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Sector: Electricity

Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 49.860 million

BRL 49.860 million Value per EKTR3 share: BRL 0.245

BRL 0.245 Value per EKTR4 share: BRL 0.27

BRL 0.27 Date with: shares acquired until July 5, 2022

shares acquired until July 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 06, 2022

July 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Wednesday (6)

D’Or Network (RDOR3)

Sector: Health

Health Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 219.378 million

BRL 219.378 million Value per share: BRL 0.11

BRL 0.11 Date with: shares acquired until July 6, 2022

shares acquired until July 6, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 07, 2022

July 07, 2022 Payday: July 16, 2022

WLM Participações e Comércio (WLMM3; WLMM4)

Sector: industrial goods

industrial goods Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 3,300 million

BRL 3,300 million Value per WLMM3 share: BRL 0.086

BRL 0.086 Value per WLMM4 share: BRL 0.095

BRL 0.095 Date with: shares acquired until July 6, 2022

shares acquired until July 6, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 07, 2022

July 07, 2022 Payday: August 26, 2022

Canned Oderich (ODER3; ODER4)

Sector: Non-cyclical consumption – processed foods

Non-cyclical consumption – processed foods Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 3.950 million – equivalent to BRL 0.35 per share paid in five installments

BRL 3.950 million – equivalent to BRL 0.35 per share paid in five installments Value per share ODER3 first installment: BRL 0.070

BRL 0.070 Value per share ODER4 first installment: BRL 0.070

BRL 0.070 Date with: shares acquired until July 6, 2022

shares acquired until July 6, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): July 07, 2022

July 07, 2022 Payday: May 31, 2023, the other installments will be paid on the first business day of each subsequent month

To check out the companies that pay dividends this week, access the dividend schedule of InfoMoney of July, which highlights the earnings of Engie (EGIE3), Telefônica (VIVT3), Petrobras (PETR4) and Banco ABC (ABCB4).

