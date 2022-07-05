DLSS in Monster Hunter Rise gives the animals a nice grooming treatment

NVIDIA feature is removing the fur of monsters from the game

Monster Hunter Rise for PC received NVIDIA DLSS days ago with the arrival of the Sunbreak expansion. When we think about using DLSS, what comes to mind is, at best, an almost imperceptible loss in image quality, with a gain in performance. It turns out that monsters and furry animals in Monster Hunter Rise got a good grooming service with NVIDIA’s feature.

After the first post on the subject on Reddit, it didn’t take long for several players to notice the side effect of using DLSS in the game. The cover image of this news, and examples below, clearly show that the fur of monsters and animals is not present when the feature is activated.

The reason this is happening is actually quite simple. The fur effect only happens with the TAA activated, and when the DLSS is on, the TAA is automatically turned off, causing the effect to also cease to exist. This happens in whatever DLSS configuration you choose.

Players have experienced other negative effects with DLSS

In discussions on both Reddit and the game’s Steam page, players criticize Monster Hunter Rise’s implementation of DLSS. For some it doesn’t make much difference in performance, there are people complaining that the shadows have had artifacts, others say that their GPUs are “frying”.

With the arrival of the Sunbreak expansion, Monster Hunter Rise breaks the record in the number of players on Steam

The fact is that Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t need the help of resources like DLSS or AMD FSR, since it’s a very light game, mainly because it’s a port of the Switch version, and it’s even well optimized. I’m already close to 100 hours of gameplay and my GTX 1060 3GB, which is the video card recommended by Capcom, has been holding the game in high quality at 1080p with a constant 60 FPS without any problem.

The exceptions for using DLSS in the game are for very high resolutions, above 1440p, and the GPU needs another breath, or even if the monitor has a high image refresh rate to reach 120+ FPS, for example.

According to Rock Paper Shotgun, Capcom is already aware of the problem and is working on a fix, making it possible to use DLSS and get the pet’s fur back.

