Do I buy now or wait for the GeForce RTX 40?

Prices have improved, but is now not the time to wait?

This weekend we released a video talking about the price variations of the last few months and how this would be a much more interesting time to buy a video card, compared to the last few months, and we have some models with their best prices in up to two years ! But a classic question also arose: is it not the time to wait? Rumors started about a new generation of cards from Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 40, so there are those who think that the time is not the best to buy a video card, and miss the news. Today we will try to help those who are in this impasse.

Are video cards cheap? Is it time to buy?

Let’s mine the PC Build Wizard data and show you how things have changed!



What we know about the RTX 40

Anything. Just for conscience’ sake, I asked the classic question that I know I’ll be left in a vacuum, and I sent it to Alexandre Ziebert (@azibert) from Nvidia’s technical marketing, and essentially came this:

That’s what Nvidia will say about the RTX 40. The most that is official and the company itself confirms is that there will be future generations of products. But that’s all.

Currently only the supercomputing segment has a successor to the Amps used in the RTX 20/30. Nvidia has already introduced the Nvidia H100, based on the Hooper microarchitecture, and that wraps up everything we have about new generations of Nvidia GPUs.

If Nvidia doesn’t say anything, then why is there so much expectation about a true vaporware (nickname for hardware that doesn’t exist, mixture of the words steam and hardware, in English)? Rumors, one of the most active industries in periods between generations of hardware architectures.

Rumors about the RTX 40

Let’s go through a compilation of the rumors that have already been emerging about the potential RTX 40, remembering that not even that name is official. Just by playing the RTX 40 tag on our site, a lot of rumors will arise, and below we have a compilation of some of these publications. Let’s go in order of relevance:

– The new cards arrive in October (RTX 4090), November (RTX 4080) and December (RTX 4070). This actually puts the release in a three-month window, which makes sense to wait. It’s good to keep an eye out that the rumor has already started to run that Nvidia would hold back the launch of the new generation, keeping an eye on the large amount of stocks of the RTX 30.

– These boards will need a lot of energy, at least that’s what rumors indicatetalking about 600W TGP for an RTX 4090. This can be a differential for those who don’t want to spend on even more power supply, since the RTX 30 series had already become more demanding in this criterion.

– The RTX 4090 would have twice as many TFLOPS as the RTX 3090. And contradicting other rumors, the source of this one says that the consumption will be 450W, the same as the RTX 3090 Ti.

Guesses about the RTX 40

It’s hard for me to get an answer. Between hardware that is available for purchase and is even priced better than before, and hardware that doesn’t exist, I already know which one gives more FPS. But I also understand this frustration of seeing the product you just bought quickly become a less interesting option, either because what you bought got cheaper, or because the price you bought a product later on might pay for something better. .

And does the rumor of double TFLOPS make sense? In fact, it wouldn’t be the first time. The RTX 2080 has 20 TFLOPS in FP16, something that jumped to 30 TFLOPS in the RTX 3080. Yes, doubling the TFLOPS is pretty unlikely from one generation to the next.

Comparative

prices

Price at launch U$ 699.00 U$ 699.00 U$ 699.00 updated price BRL 7,200.00 BRL 3,650.00 BRL 3,150.00

GPU Specifications

Memories Specifications

General features

design

Resources

extras

NVIDIA Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 10GB DDR6 320-Bit Video Card – NED3080019IA132AX NVIDIA Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 10GB DDR6 320-Bit Video Card – NED3080019IA132AX Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3080 Gaming Video Card 10gb 320 Bit

But in practice, what evolution do we usually see? Let’s first address the potential upside of a new family of products, and looking at the performance jump across different generations using the GeForce 60 and 80 benchmark cards:

Double the performance is very unrealistic, but you can believe in a 20% to 50% gain over the previous generation, and that’s a respectable difference. While up to 10% is difficult to notice changes, something close to 30% is a very noticeable gain in the final gaming experience.

Another more relevant factor is the introduction of new technologies. Whoever got a GTX 1080 vs the RTX 2080 ends up having a bigger differential not only in performance, but in support of features such as Ray Tracing, DLSS and optimizations for the new generation of consoles, such as VRS support. So yes, there are benefits to waiting and getting the newest product.

So yes, if you buy a graphics card from Nvidia and it launches a new product soon after, it can make a nice difference. But here it is also good to remember that we are talking about only rumors about the launch of the RTX 40, so we don’t know how long it might take. To make matters worse, the company starts releasing its high-end models, bringing the 60 and 50 series cards, for example, several months later, so the wait can be long!

So, buy now or wait?

So what’s the best approach? We have a suggestion, based on what you have now.

If your current video card doesn’t run the games or applications you want, or you don’t even have a video card: waiting might not be a good idea. Finally, prices have dropped, and there are good opportunities for cards with high performance at acceptable costs. It will take a few months for products to be released, and also a few more months for them to reach the market, and it may take even longer for prices to become competitive. In this scenario, it can be difficult to keep waiting even longer.

If your video card still “gives up”: Waiting might be a good idea. If you can still play your games at acceptable performance with sufficient graphics quality, waiting two or three months to see what future Nvidia cards can bring is an interesting strategy. You can benefit in two ways: if the difference is interesting in favor of the newer cards, you can buy the new generation. If not, there’s a window of opportunity to pick up cheaper RTX 30 cards as your stocks get despatched. We’ve already seen respectable drops in high-end models, like the RTX 2080 Ti or GTX 1080 Ti, when more efficient and cheaper models in the RTX 30/20 series forced the reduction in the price charged on these cards.