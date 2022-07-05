Dollar operates higher and hits R$ 5.40 | Economy

The dollar operates higher on Tuesday (5), with investors around the world fleeing to safe assets in the face of widespread fears of recession.

At 11:55 am, the US currency rose 1.30%, sold at R$5.3943. See more quotes. At maximum, it reached R$ 5.4035.

On Monday, the dollar closed up 0.08%, at R$ 5.3251 – the highest closing level since January 29 this year (R$ 5.39). As a result, it started to accumulate a high of 1.77% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 4.48% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

Abroad, attention remains focused on the trajectory of interest rates in the United States. The release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday could bring more clues about the next move for US monetary policy – a 0.50 point high or a 0.75 point high. . On Friday, US job creation data will also serve as an important thermometer of the current stage of the country’s economic growth cycle.

Among commodities, iron ore futures contracts closed up 1.4% in China. Oil prices were trading lower on Tuesday, with Brent below $11.

On the domestic scene, the focus is on the PEC (a proposal to amend the Constitution) that releases R$ 41 billion in spending just over three months before the elections. The PEC was approved in the Senate and now depends on the approval of the Chamber of Deputies. If approved, its impact on public coffers could reach R$ 41.2 billion.

Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze”, it reignited fiscal fears and further pressure on interest rates and inflation. Analysts also point out that the proposal is a legal form of trying to circumvent the electoral law.

In addition to recognizing a state of emergency to create a “truck voucher” and expanding Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, the PEC was complemented to include the granting of a benefit for taxi drivers and a supplementary credit to the food program. Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), who will be the PEC’s rapporteur in the Chamber, told Valdo Cruz’s blog that his colleagues want to include application drivers in the measure.

