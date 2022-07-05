Dresses by Marina Ruy Barbosa at Luma Costa’s wedding; Look

Marina Ruy Barbosa’s looks: see the actress’ dresses at Luma Costa’s wedding (Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images)

news summary:

Marina Ruy Barbosa shone in Marina Ruy Barbosa’s vow renewal

The actress wore a short dress with spaghetti straps and crystal domes throughout the piece.

The artist also wore a blue look with fabric full of sparkling sequins

Marina Ruy Barbosa accompanied the renewal of vows of Luma Costa and Leo Martins in Portugal. Very connected to the fashion world, the actress exudes elegance wherever she goes. To marry her best friend for the second time, the redhead showed two brilliant looks, styled by Pedro Sales, at the events.

“I’m marrying my bff Luma Costa for the second time with the same lucky Leo Martins! After 10 years of the union of this couple that I love so much – celebrating their wedding with them! I love you, my friend!”, he said on social media.

On Saturday (2), Marina combined a short dress, full of metallic appliqués, from Area, with tights and black shoes. The piece left the artist’s dry body as the main protagonist. The businesswoman completed the look with Vivara jewelry and hair tied in a bun.

On Sunday (3), Marina Ruy Barbosa wore a long dress covered in sequins, which highlighted the curves of the actress, from Tom Ford, Cult Gaia clutch and Sauer earring. “Shades of blue”, she wrote in the caption of the photo posted on Instagram.

The beauty of Marina Ruy Barbosa caught the attention of celebrities like Sabrina Sato. “Beautiful”, praised the presenter. “My God”, reacted Thassia Naves. “Wow. Musa! Loved it,” stated Lala Rudge. “My God, what perfection”, commented Amanda de Godoi. “Beautiful!”, snapped Romana Novais. “Wow,” added Camila Coutinho. “Aff”, completed Aline Gotschalg.

Renewal of vows from the marriage of Luma Costa and Leonardo Martins

Luma Costa and Leonardo Martins renewed their wedding vows with a ceremony in the city of Lisbon over the weekend. The two-day celebration was attended by several famous friends among the guests.

The couple’s children, Antonio, 8, and Eduardo, 4, were present and took the wedding rings. The actress and the businessman have already renewed their vows twice. The first was during a trip for two to Cambodia, Asia, and the second took place in the Caribbean, in 2019.