EA makes a bad joke on Twitter and receives thousands of criticisms

Even developers “went down the wood” in the studio

EA has been surrounded by criticism in recent years and now a joke on twitter revealed that the internet is not for fun with jokes coming from the studio. Following a wave from TikTok, EA tweeted “they are a 10 but only like to play single player games”. This was enough to infuriate thousands of people, including developers.

The joke/meme basically consists of classifying someone with numbers, based on their likes or quirks. Namely, EA says players aren’t 10 actually, as they only play single player titles, and the studio is a stickler for multiplayer experiences. The “insult” was not at all well received.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gets First Official Teaser; check out

Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn, an EA studio that has already produced single player games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall 2, responded with an emoji with a hand on his face (face palm). Continuing the round of disapproval, Mike Laidlaw, former director of Dragon Age (produced by BioWare, another single-player-focused studio), said, “As always, EA catches a trend, misses the point, and punches you in the face.” face”.

– Continues after advertising –

Many players and well-known names in the industry criticized

Apart from the two studios mentioned above, Visceral Games, EA’s studio responsible for Dead Space games, was another Electronic Arts studio that developed games with a focus on campaign. Former studio member Zach Mumbach expressed his outrage: “this is the company that closed my studio and fired about 100 great developers because we were making a single player game”.

“If you consider game ratings on a 10-point scale, most EA games are a solid 6 or 7. Not because the developers are bad, but because EA, the corporation, forces them to speed up games. EA corporation wouldn’t know what a “10” looks like in terms of video games,” adds Mumbach.

There are much more comments from developers criticizing EA’s joke, in addition to the thousands of responses from gamers on the platform, in addition to names like Geoff Keighley and a youtuber with millions of subscribers. Hours after the unfortunate joke, the studio said: “well-deserved review. Let’s get that L, because playing single player games makes them an 11.”

– Continues after advertising –

In mid-2010, EA argued that games with a single player campaign focus were numbered. The studio’s CFO later said in 2017 that “gamers don’t like linear games like they did five years ago”.

The success of Jedi: Fallen Order came to show that EA is wrong and now the dead space remakeDragon Age: Dreadwolf and Jedi: Survivor are in development, all games with a single player focus.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC