Earthquake data reveals that the Earth’s core is changing

Research conducted by Virginia Tech used 20-year seismic data (information from earthquakes) to show that the outermost layer of the Earth’s core is changing, and this could have some impact on our planet’s magnetic field.

In elementary school, we learned that the Earth is made up of three main layers: the crust (our surface), the mantle (the rocky part just below), and finally, the core. What we see later is that these layers have several smaller layers: in the case of the core, there are two – the outer layer (mostly composed of iron and nickel) and the inner layer (same materials, but more liquid).

The destruction we see with earthquakes is the last part of a geological process that starts much earlier, and even involves the Earth’s core, which is slowly changing because of them (Image: SDubi/Shutterstock)

It is in the outer layer that the Virginia Tech study focuses: according to the material released, earthquakes that occurred in similar regions, but in a space of 20 years, managed to change the chemical composition of this part of the core, altering the disposition of elements there. gifts. In practice, the most recent event featured shock waves that traveled one second faster than the time spent in the same area by a previous tremor.

“Something changed in the trajectory of that wave, so it was traveling faster now,” said Ying Zhou, the geoscientist who is the primary author of the paper. “The material that was there 20 years ago is no longer there. This is a new material, and it’s lighter. These lighter elements will move up and change the density of the region where they are located.”

These waves are called “SKS”, which stands for “shear” (S) and “compression” (K). Briefly explained, they pass through the mantle in a shear fashion, reach the outer layer of the core through compression and exit the other side, crossing the mantle again, once again sheared.

The SKS waves surveys came from two tremors that occurred in the Kermadec Islands, south of the Pacific Ocean, the first in 1997 and the second in 2018. Seismological analyzes of this type show how the Earth changes from the inside to the outside over the years.

And from the data extracted from the waves that passed through the Earth’s core, we are changing a lot: a second may seem like a small amount, but it has weight for modern geology. The metals at the center of the planet directly influence the configuration of the magnetic field, which in turn protects us from solar radiation. A strong magnetic field is what prevents us from becoming like Mars, for example: totally dry and “desertified”.

The problem: Much of our understanding of the Earth’s center is based on speculative models, and the relationship of the outer layer of our core to the magnetic field is still not fully understood.

“If you look at the north magnetic pole, it is currently moving at a speed of 50 kilometers [km] per year,” Zhou said. “He is moving away from Canada and towards Siberia. The magnetic field is not always the same. He’s changing. And since it is changing, it is possible to speculate that the convection of the Earth’s outer layer also changes with time, although there is no direct evidence. We never found them.”

Zhou speculates that elements such as hydrogen and carbon and oxygen were expelled from the outer layer of the core between 1997 and 2018, corresponding to a density reduction of between 2% and 3% and an increase in convection velocity of about 40 kilometers per hour ( km/h).

The Virginia Tech team estimates that their study will serve as a basis for future research to provide more in-depth data about the geology of our planet’s core.

The complete material has been published in the scientific journal Nature.

