Ebstein anomaly: understand the medical condition of Juliano Cazarré’s daughter | Health

“Called Ebstein’s Anomaly, the malformation mainly affects the tricuspid valve, which separates the right atrium from the right ventricle. With a rare incidence (1 in 10,000 births), the anomaly causes the valve to be located low, not closing properly, causing congestion and, consequently, heart failure,” explains Ausonius Sawczuk, a cardiologist at Albert Sabin Hospital.

Parents report struggle after two daughters were diagnosed with heart disease: ‘I want to cry just remembering’

Congenital heart disease is the cause of more than 200 surgeries per year in children in the DF; meet who overcame illness

The text, signed by the parents of the little girl, says that the problem was identified during prenatal care. When the doctors realized the seriousness of the anomaly, Juliano and his wife chose to come to São Paulo for the delivery and subsequent corrective surgery to be performed by a specialized team.

This type of problem can be detected from the twenty-fifth week of pregnancy, by means of fetal echocardiography. According to the doctor, in severe cases, the child can suffer lung damage, since the cardiac system is closely connected to the respiratory system.

2 of 2 Ebstein Anomaly — Photo: g1/Kayan Albertin Ebstein anomaly — Photo: g1/Kayan Albertin

“Often the surgery is definitive. Sometimes the valve is replaced, plasty (restorative surgical process) or drug treatment is carried out to control the signs and symptoms. It depends on the severity of the disease and the type of valve presentation”, emphasizes the cardiologist.