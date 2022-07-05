Edilson reveals radical change at Corinthians if he falls in Libertadores

Credit: Playback/Young Pan/Youtube

After a goalless draw in the first game in São Paulo, Corinthians will need to beat Boca Juniors at Bombonera this Tuesday (5), in the return game of the Libertadores round of 16.

A new tie takes the decision to penalties.

But if Timão returns home without a spot in the quarterfinals, the coaching staff must undergo changes, according to former striker and current presenter Edilson Capetinha.

Despite betting on Corinthians victory once again at Bombonera, Edilson believes that if the positive result does not come, it will be left to coach Vitor Pereira, who will be fired.

“If Corinthians doesn’t win, if it doesn’t pass, Vitor falls! Vitor Pereira runs a high risk of falling“, said the former player in an interview with the podcast “Reis da Resenha”, by Jovem Pan.

Also a participant in the program, Vampeta showed a different opinion from his friend: “I think they’ll hold him until the end of the season and then he won’t renew“, said.

Corinthians lineup against Boca

For the second game of the round of 16, which will be played at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, Timão has at least five confirmed absences. Some are part of the backbone of the team.

In addition to midfielder Maycon, who has been out for some time because of a muscle injury in his right thigh, coach Vitor Pereira will still not be able to count on right-back Fagner (muscle injury in his right thigh), midfielder Renato Augusto ( calf pain) and attackers Adson (Covid) and Gustavo Mosquito (tendinitis) – the latter does not travel to Buenos Aires, as he took a drug that could be considered doping.

In addition to the players already mentioned, Corinthians still will not have defender Gil and midfielder Willian 100% as both are still recovering from muscle injuries in the right thigh and right shoulder injury, respectively.

The two, however, must start the match on the bench and enter if necessary.

The good news for Corinthians fans, on the other hand, is that midfielder Du Queiroz has recovered from a contracture in his left thigh and is back in the starting lineup.

In this way, the probable lineup of Corinthians against Boca Juniors has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Lucas Piton and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan and Roger Guedes.