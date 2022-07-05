Eiffel Tower is rusty and needs complete renovation

The Eiffel Tower is rust-ridden and in need of total repairs, but is instead getting a €60 million paint job ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne.

The 324-meter high wrought iron tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist attractions on the planet, receiving around 6 million visitors each year.

However, confidential reports from experts cited by the publication suggest the monument is in disrepair, and riddled with rust.

“It’s simple: if Gustave Eiffel visited the place, he would have a heart attack,” an anonymous manager at the tower told Marianne magazine.

The company that manages the tower, the Societé d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), was not immediately reached for comment.

The tower is currently undergoing a €60 million paint job in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games. This is the twentieth time the tower has been repainted.

Two new coats of paint were due to be applied to the tower, but delays to the work caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the presence of lead in the old paint mean that only 5% will be treated, up from the 30% originally planned, Marianne said.

The SETE company resists closing the tower for a long time because of the tourist revenue that would be lost, the magazine added.