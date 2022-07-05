Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) confirms AGE to elect council, Blau (BLAU3) approves JCP and more news

This Tuesday’s corporate news (05) highlights Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) which confirmed the AGE to elect a new board of directors. In addition, its subsidiary Santo Antônio said it is evaluating measures against a R$962 million lawsuit filed by CNO, Andrade Gutierrez and Novonor.

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of 28.6 million, equivalent to R$ 0.1594 per share.

Tenda’s creditors (TEND3) approve debt easing.

Banco Pine’s Board of Directors appointed Rodrigo Pinheiro as the institution’s interim CEO.

Eletrobras confirmed AGE to elect members of the board of directors for August 5, 2022.

Eletrobras’ Bylaws provides that the Board of Directors will be composed of 11 members, 3 of which must be independent members, 1 will be elected by the holders of preferred shares, 1 will be elected by the employees and the others will be elected by the holders of common shares.

In addition, Santo Antônio Energia, a subsidiary of Eletrobras, says it is evaluating measures against a R$962 million lawsuit filed by CNO, Andrade Gutierrez and Novonor.

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3)

Blau approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of 28.6 million, equivalent to R$ 0.1594 per share.

Payment will be made on July 15th and the shares will be traded ex-right on July 8th.

Tenda’s creditors (TEND3) approved new terms for the payment of debts related to the company’s 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th issuances of debentures.

The new terms and conditions consist of the relaxation of certain obligations of the construction company established in the respective instruments and, in addition, the granting of additional guarantees by the company to the holders of market debts.

Manager BlackRock reduced its shareholding in the company to 4.95%, now holding 15.3 million common shares.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) received a letter of resignation from Pedro Guimarães as a member of the board of directors.

Guimarães resigned as president of Caixa last week, amid allegations of sexual and moral harassment by bank employees.

Pine Bank (PINE4)

The board of directors of Banco Pine (PINE4) appointed Rodrigo Pinheiro as interim CEO, taking over from Mauro Sanchez.

Pinheiro is currently executive director and vice-president of the board of directors, functions that he will accumulate with those of the new post.

The Board also approved the submission to the Extraordinary General Meeting of proposals for statutory amendments that will enable the formation of an Executive Committee, and the representation of the Bank’s shares by Share Deposit Certificates (units).

Quer-Quero Stores (LJQQ3)

Alaska Investimentos increased its stake from 6.54% to 10.06%, now holding 18.8 million common shares issued by the company.

Verde Asset Management reduced its shareholding in the company from 5% to 4.75%, now holding 17.7 million common shares.

