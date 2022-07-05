Embraer C-390 may win a competitor with a new project created by European countries

France, Germany and Sweden signed an agreement to start work on the development of a new tactical medium transport aircraft, under the FMTC program (Future Mid-Size Tactical Cargo). The agreement was signed at the end of June at the 123rd air base in Orléans-Bricy, during the European Wings seminar, which brought together a dozen Air Force Chiefs of Staff, European civil and military authorities, Aviacionline reported.

During this event, an agreement was signed for the FMTC, a tactical transport project that will replace the C-130 Hercules and Casa CN-235 fleets from 2040. With the support of the European Defense Agency, this agreement makes it possible to define the aircraft intended to operate as a complement to the Airbus A400M aircraft fleet, a market potential for the Embraer KC-390.

The project brings together several partners, including France, Germany and Sweden. Other countries may join soon. This signature is an important first step for the FMTC project to converge towards more precise common specifications. Subsequent industrial feasibility studies may lead to the start of development of this new aircraft around 2026-2027.

This project has been specially sponsored by the French Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace for some years now, which has the need to replace about 14 C-130H and 27 CN-235whose age is having a negative impact on its maintenance costs and operational availability.

While this requirement has become less urgent, after the acquisition of a batch of Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and the formation of the Franco-German Combined Transport Squadron, there is still a need to accompany the A400M with a smaller partner.

If developed locally in Europe, the aircraft would be born as a direct competitor to the KC-390. As the project aims at the long term, new information should be given soon by the group of countries.