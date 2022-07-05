Ex-Power Couple Anna Clara Maia reveals manipulation of reality: “Tendencioso”

Anna Clara Maia reveals manipulation and rule-breaking by the backstage; Look

The ex-Power Couple Anna Clara Maia put the pingo on the is this Monday (4) when participating in the podcast Mini Cast by Aline Galvão. According to the influencer, the reality is highly manipulated by the production, especially in the tests that, according to her, are easily purchased.

Very sincerely, the brunette said that the producers do not allow the confined to give opinions or question the rules of the dynamics. In addition, challenges can be bypassed at any time, making one participant less likely to win than another.

“The Power Couple is extremely biased, in all aspects, all evidence can be circumvented by a [participante] To the other. They are not tests that happen simultaneously, with everyone watching. Simply, there are evidences that are a bucket here, the person here, spitting in the bucket. If the production wants to put my bucket there in the fucking house or near me. These are things that can be cheated, that are cheated…”, she peeled.

She also said that she even questioned the producers several times, but got scolded for not holding her tongue: “I said that a lot, I got a lot of calls to attention. The evidence is extremely questionable. They said: ‘You can’t question that'”.

UNLUCKY

The winning couple Power Couple Brazil in 2022 it may come out with the lowest prize in the show’s history.

public favourites, Brenda Passion and Matheus Sampaio will hardly lose the title of winners of the sixth season of the reality, but they should leave with the negative record for the lowest prize money.

It’s just that the amount pocketed by the winners is not fixed: it depends on the dynamics within the program. And the couple’s current balance is BRL 261,000, more than BRL 40,000 less than Tati Minerato and Marcelo Galatico received in the third season, occupying the current negative record.