Exclusive – Brutal Pact: Documentary series about the shocking murder of Daniella Perez wins first trailer with strong testimony from Gloria Perez; watch

In 1992, the murder of actress Daniella Perez shocked Brazil. Now, 20 years later, the case is detailed in “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez”, HBO Max’s documentary series, which has its first trailer released this Tuesday (5), exclusively, on hugogloss.com. The production debuts in the platform’s catalog on July 21.

Directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, who also wrote the script, the series will have five episodes. “Through a thorough research work, we bring to light the barbarity of the crime, with information that was not revealed at the time of the murder”promises Guto. “The Daniella Perez case inspires many feelings and its documentary portrayal reveals not only Daniella as an artist, daughter and wife, but also the deficiency of the Brazilian legal system”adds Tatiana.

Daughter of author Gloria Perez, Daniella was murdered at age 22, stabbed by Guilherme de Pádua and his wife, Paula Thomaz. Nearly 30 years later, Gloria revisited the story, sharing her thoughts and feelings about the crime, classified as double-degree murder. At the time, she actively participated in the investigations, tracking witnesses, identifying possible evidence and helping to expose errors by Brazilian authorities.

“I always wanted to tell this story the way it happened. In 1992, I was doing my first solo soap opera, at 9 pm, I had returned to Globo. Dani was doing well in her career. Life feels like a beautiful, open road. We only saw good things on the horizon. But suddenly, all of that exploded. It was sucked. The truth is one, the versions are many”says the author in the trailer.

In addition to Gloria Perez, the production has names such as Glória Maria, Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção, Maurício Mattar, Cristiana Oliveira and Eri Johnson. The widow of actress Raul Gazolla, also left his statement. “In over 40 years of journalism, it was one of the most shocking and monstrous things I have seen in my life”recalls Gloria Maria.

“They killed my wife. It’s been 30 years since Dani’s murder and I still don’t understand.”says Raul Gazolla, while crying. “Justice can’t understand much, sometimes, right?!”ponders Maurício Mattar.

The documentary also features the unpublished speeches of professionals who were essential in the reconstitution and solution of the case, such as prosecutor Piñero Filho, main witness Antonio Curado, journalists Luciléia Cordovil and Elsa Boechat, as well as specialists in psychopathic personalities.

Watch the trailer:

Daniella Perez was killed with 18 perforations in her body, in 1992, when she left a recording of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, by Globo, in which she was the protagonist. The author of the crime was Guilherme de Padua, who played Bira in the same plot. At the time, he claimed that he killed his colleague for “believe that her role was being reduced, while the young woman gained prominence“.

Guilherme awaited trial in prison, and was convicted in 1997. In 1999, however, he received parole and abandoned his artistic career, living a life far from the spotlight.