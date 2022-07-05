Falcão says that Allan Jesus will no longer receive 30% of Mason Glove contracts

The novel involving Mason’s Glove and Allan Jesus promises to yield new chapters. In the column of journalist Leo Dias, from the website “Metrópoles”, Falcão, who now manages the career of the digital influencer, said that the former entrepreneur will no longer receive 30% of the next contracts of the social media phenomenon.

+ Possible Brazil shirt revealed: check out leaked or released uniforms for the World Cup

– He has the rights to the closed contracts, I think it’s fair, his right, as long as the boy also receives what is his right. But, as I said, about the law of operations carried out. From now on, the operations will no longer be his, he will automatically have no rights – Falcão told Leo Dias’ column.

According to the injunction that had been released by the website “Metrópoles”, Allan Jesus would receive 30% of Luva’s new contracts until the total amount of the contractual termination between the two (R$5.2 million). Falcão insisted on emphasizing that this agreement will not happen and stated that Luva’s case with the former businessman will be resolved in court.

– What is his must be his for justice (Allan Jesus). His case with Iran will be resolved. And we arrive from now on. We are against people attacking him and his family, the former manager’s – declared Falcão.



+ Pedreiro’s Glove: Falcão gets annoyed with the injunction of a former entrepreneur not to be mentioned in Globo and Record

The former player and new manager of Luva also reinforced that he wants both sides to receive what is due. The controversy between the influencer and Allan Jesus has been stirring social media in recent weeks. Despite the long soap opera, many fans are happy for the new partnership between Luva and Falcão.