Family that sold everything to buy bitcoin lost more than BRL 5 million in 2022

In 2017, Didi Taihuttu, his wife and three children became popularly known as the ‘Bitcoin Family’ for exchanging all their assets for cryptocurrency. However, since the vertiginous fall of the digital asset in recent months, they have already lost more than US$ 1 million, around R$ 5.3 million at the current price, in 2022.

Still, the patriarch told the American business channel CNBC who continues to “buy bitcoin every day”.

“For me, the lesson I’ve learned from the last two cycles is that when everyone is freaking out and thinking that bitcoin is going to crash, I’ll be buying more bitcoin,” Didi said.

During the period in which they made the daring exchange, the family sold off everything they had, including a 230 square meter house and practically all their material possessions. At the time, the value of bitcoin was around $900. Now, the price is approaching about $19,200.

Even so, the family patriarch claimed to be optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency. Didi recalled the fall of 2018, when the asset lost almost 80% of its value, until it rose again and reached new records. For Didi, “now is the ideal time to buy”.

*Information is from CNBC.