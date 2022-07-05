Faustão offers supercache to fired from Globo to go to Band | Gabriel Perline

Playback / Band Faustão has attracted former Globo employees with powerful fees

Fausto Silva has been able to bring important artists to his show on Band, mainly medallions who were successful at Globo and were recently fired due to the new policy of reducing expenses. But the column discovered a detail behind these invitations: there is a payment of a super fee to guarantee their presence in Faustão na Band, something rare on Brazilian TV.

The column received this information a few weeks ago and since everything that involves Faustão is a mystery at Band, the verification process was a little slower than usual. In general, most of the employees are afraid to talk about any matter that is related to Fausto Silva, even under the guarantee of anonymity.

What we find is that the production of Faustão in the Band has already paid up to R$ 20 thousand to have a former Globo veteran on his show. This was the highest amount paid to date. The values ​​of the caches are variable, but they are always in the thousands of reais.

Officially, the broadcaster denies this information and says that it does not pay fees to any of its guests. But the column spoke with employees of the commercial department of the Band, with producers and even with a director. And everyone, very afraid of having their names leaked, confirmed the information.

Usually, the big stars who receive the supercaches of Faustão’s show are those who worked for decades at Globo and accept to go to Band to receive tributes and grant long interviews to the presenter.

Paying a fee to program guests was a Brazilian TV practice that was practically extinct in the 1990s. Only Silvio Santos is used to pleasing some of the artists who step on his stage to participate in his program’s games. But it is never a fixed value. His production always goes to the dressing rooms, at the end of the recordings, with some R$50 and R$100 bills to deliver to the famous as a form of “thank you”.