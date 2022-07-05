Faustão’s son celebrates bariatric surgery after losing almost 80 kg – Lifestyle

João Guilherme Silva, 18 years old, son of Faustão, said he lost almost 80 kg since he underwent bariatric surgery in May 2020.

During your participation in the podcast Ticaracaticastby the comedians Bola and Carioca, the presenter recalled the criticism he received at the time he performed the procedure and said that the decision was very beneficial for his health.

“It was almost 80 kg. I reached 140 kg, when I was 15, 16 years old. A lot of people, at the time, criticized [a cirurgia], but there’s no way you stay like that, it’s not good for your health, in the long run it could bring a lot of trouble. It was the best decision I ever made for my health,” she said.

“Nowadays, I’m someone else. I was never a guy who felt bad, I always took a lot of jokes. I was very happy. But when you’re in good health, you have no idea how different it is”, he added.





Currently weighing 72 kg, João explained that he went through the entire weight loss process in Switzerland, where he lived for two years to complete high school. He also said that he only started to enjoy eating again about six months ago, as the procedure cuts the hunger hormone and gives the feeling of satiety.

Watch the full interview:



