FGTS withdrawal pays extra up to R$ 2,900 in JULY; see how to receive

Workers born in July can now join the birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) until the end of this month if they want to receive the installment in 2022. This is because the change from withdrawal-withdrawal to the anniversary is optional and must be communicated to Caixa. The additional offered can reach R$ 2.9 thousand.

By opting for the system, the citizen is able to withdraw a part of the balance of linked accounts every year and in the month of birthdays. The exchange between the FGTS withdrawal modalities, on the other hand, generates changes.

The main one is the loss of the right to withdraw the full amount accumulated in the fund in the event of dismissal without just cause. Only the fine of 40% of the amount deposited is maintained, as well as the possibility of withdrawal in case of purchase of a home, retirement or serious illness.

For those who want to take advantage of FGTS birthday withdrawal still in 2022, it is necessary to show interest with the Caixa until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, withdrawals will only start the following year.

2022 FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Check out the benefit withdrawal dates for this year below:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount released annually for those who opt for the birthday withdrawal varies according to the combined balance of linked accounts. Currently, there are seven payment bands, which begin to be paid to workers with a balance above R$500. In this case, an additional fixed installment is added, which can reach R$2,900, in addition to the fund percentage.

See the table below in full:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Adherence to the system is made by the FGTS application or Box website. Simply click on the “My FGTS” tab and then access the “Saque-Aniversário” option. Important to read and agree to all terms to finalize the exchange. In this case, the process is completed in “Join the birthday-loot”.

