FGTS withdrawal pays extra up to R$ 2,900 in JULY; see how to receive

Workers born in July can now join the birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) until the end of this month if they want to receive the installment in 2022. This is because the change from withdrawal-withdrawal to the anniversary is optional and must be communicated to Caixa. The additional offered can reach R$ 2.9 thousand.

Read more: Caixa already has a date to release new FGTS withdrawal

By opting for the system, the citizen is able to withdraw a part of the balance of linked accounts every year and in the month of birthdays. The exchange between the FGTS withdrawal modalities, on the other hand, generates changes.

The main one is the loss of the right to withdraw the full amount accumulated in the fund in the event of dismissal without just cause. Only the fine of 40% of the amount deposited is maintained, as well as the possibility of withdrawal in case of purchase of a home, retirement or serious illness.

For those who want to take advantage of FGTS birthday withdrawal still in 2022, it is necessary to show interest with the Caixa until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, withdrawals will only start the following year.

2022 FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Check out the benefit withdrawal dates for this year below:

birthday month Start of withdrawal end of loot January January 3rd March 31 February 1st of february april 29 March March 2 may 31st April april 1st June 30 May may 2nd July 29 June 1st of june August, 31 July 1st of july September 30th August august 1st October 31st September 1st of september 30th of November October october 3 December 30th November November 1st January 31, 2023 December december 1st February 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount released annually for those who opt for the birthday withdrawal varies according to the combined balance of linked accounts. Currently, there are seven payment bands, which begin to be paid to workers with a balance above R$500. In this case, an additional fixed installment is added, which can reach R$2,900, in addition to the fund percentage.

See the table below in full:

Balance amount (in BRL) % of the balance that can be withdrawn Fixed additional installment Full loot on the lane floor Full loot at the top of the track Up to BRL 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Adherence to the system is made by the FGTS application or Box website. Simply click on the “My FGTS” tab and then access the “Saque-Aniversário” option. Important to read and agree to all terms to finalize the exchange. In this case, the process is completed in “Join the birthday-loot”.