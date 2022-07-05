FII XPLG11 sells 20 thousand square meters of logistics shed in a deal worth R$ 126 million; ifix falls

In a material fact released this Monday (4), FII XP Log (XPLG11) announced the sale of nine modules of the G02 logistics warehouse, which is part of Cone MM1 Condominium, located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in Pernambuco.

According to the document, the units represent a gross leasable area (GLA) of 19,887 thousand square meters and were negotiated for R$ 126 million, equivalent to R$ 6,360 thousand per square meter.

Of the transaction value, the purchasing party has already disbursed R$ 25 million and the remaining amount will be divided into five other semi-annual payments of R$ 20.2 million.

According to XP Log’s calculations, the operation generated a capital gain of R$ 67 million, without considering the monetary correction provided for the installments. The value represents an impact of approximately R$ 2.48 per share.

During the period for receiving the semiannual installments – until July 2025 – the fund’s revenue will increase by R$ 0.04 per share, considering the capital gain and the reduction in rent income.

The managers also point out that the transaction is in line with the fund’s strategy, which seeks, through portfolio recycling, to generate value for shareholders.

Before the sale of the nine modules of the G02 logistics warehouse, XP Log had a built area of ​​956 thousand square meters. Portfolio vacancy is at 9%, according to the latest management report.

ifix today

In this Tuesday’s session (05), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the negative field. At 11:21 am, the indicator registered a drop of 0.07%, at 2,791 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (5)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 1.18 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid 1.11 RZTR11 Riza Terrax Hybrid 0.7 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others 0.69 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics 0.62

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (5):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.79 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -1.55 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables Hybrid -1.11 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture -0.91 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture -0.91

Source: B3

FII BTRA11 contests inclusion of debt in lessee’s judicial recovery process

Those responsible for the Vianmancel farm, in Nova Maringá (MT) – whose land belongs to the FII BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas – included in the judicial recovery process, approved last month, a debt of R$ 73 million that they have with the fund.

In a statement to the market, the portfolio managers confirmed the inclusion of the debt in the action, but claimed that the pending issue should not be part of the producers’ creditors list.

“In this sense, the administrator and manager are taking the necessary measures to inform the competent court that such credit is not subject to the judicial recovery process”, informed the fund in a material fact.

In June, the shares of BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas fell by more than 15% after the news about the situation of those responsible for the farm, acquired in August 2021 by the fund, in an operation sale-leaseback – who rents the purchased property to the former owner. The land currently represents 23% of the contracted revenue of the portfolio.

Faced with the problem, the fund reduced the distribution of dividends paid last month to R$ 0.70 per share, below the value of R$ 0.94 in May.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related