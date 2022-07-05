Filho de Queiroga, pre-candidate for deputy, entered the Planalto and the ministry at least 30 times.

Antonio Cristovão Neto (Photograph)son of Minister of Health Marcelo Queirogapassed through the turnstiles of the Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Health at least 30 times in the last year, revealed The globe in a report this Monday (4).

None of the visits from Queiroguinhaas Neto is known, was recorded in official diaries.

Half of the entries have taken place since February this year, after the 23-year-old medical student launched himself as a candidate for federal deputy for Paraíba.

Queiroguinha is affiliated with Jair Bolsonaro’s party, the PL.

Among the 30 visits, 12 were to the Planalto Palace. The minister’s son arrived at the office of the presidency of the Republic at least three times.

He even posted on his social networks a photo next to Bolsonaro on one of these occasions, on March 9 of this year. (Photograph).

In the post, he wrote, in a campaigning tone, “We had the opportunity to talk about the advances in Brazil and about the agendas of my dear Paraíba. As a citizen of Paraíba, I make a point of always being aware of what is happening in my country and in my state”.

On June 14, after the first report by The globe about Queiroguinha, the MPF opened a process to investigate possible signs of influence peddling and administrative improbity.