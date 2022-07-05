Find out where the 21 players who played for Corinthians in winning the 2012 Libertadores are

The conquest of the Copa Libertadores da América completes ten years this Monday and Timão brings you where each of the 21 players who entered the field for at least one minute in that conquest are. From Cássio to Emerson Sheik, several stories crossed to take the club to the unprecedented trophy and today they spread across Brazil and the world.

It is worth remembering that the list does not include names that were registered, but did not perform on any occasion. Of these, the most famous is defender Marquinhos, who inherited Adriano’s number 10 in the exchange of entries for the round of 16. Today at PSG, however, he did not enter the field.

cassio

One of the most important names in that conquest, Gigante is the only one who remained in the squad throughout this period and continues to be one of Corinthians’ references. After the cup, his first for Timão, he raised eight other trophies and is now the second athlete with the most achievements for the club.

Julio Cesar

Holder throughout the group stage, Júlio César remains active. He has a contract until the end of this year with Red Bull Bragantino and should retire at the end of the contract. Taking into account only the championships in which he played, Júlio has four other conquests for Timão.

alessandro

Captain of Corinthians in the conquest, Alessandro retired at the end of the following year. He became the club’s football manager and is in his second stint in the position since the beginning of the Duilio Monteiro Alves administration.

Weldinho

Present in two matches in the tournament, the reserve side did not take off in his career after the conquest. Today, at 31, he was loaned to Palmeiras and since 2017 has not had a professional contract with football clubs.

chicão

The defender-top scorer of Corinthians, second with the most goals in history, continued as a starting part until the world title, in December of that year. He lost space in 2013 and ended up ceded to Flamengo. Afterwards, he also spent time with Bahia and Indian football before retiring – today he comments on games on his radio.

Leandro Castan

The defender played his last game for Corinthians in that final. Sold to Roma, he went through good and bad times in Italian football, where he had a brain tumor identified. He managed to return to play and is still active, playing in the Brazilian Series B for Guarani.

Wallace

A defender hired from Vitória, Wallace played in three matches in the campaign. He left Timão the following year without being missed so much, but he is still active: he defends Brusque, in Série B of the Brazilian.

Fábio Santos

Another of the champions who is in the current squad, Fábio stayed at Timão until 2015, when he was traded with Cruz Azul. He returned to Brazil the following year, spending five seasons at Atlético-MG until closing once again with the Parque São Jorge club. He has a contract until December this year.

Edenilson

Used in seven matches of the tournament, Edenílson is still active and has become a reference for Internacional, in Porto Alegre. One of the main players in the recent history of the Gauchos, he was in vogue recently for accusing the right-back Rafael Ramos of racial slur during a match against Corinthians.

Ralph

A midfielder and mainstay throughout that campaign, Ralf stayed at Corinthians until 2015, spent two years in Chinese football and returned to Timão for two more seasons. Today he is still active, defending Vila Nova in Serie B.

Paulinho

Another emblematic figure of that midfield, Paulinho closes the group of athletes that are still in Corinthians. After leaving the club in 2013, he played for big clubs in European football, such as Tottenham and Barcelona, ​​was champion in China and played in two World Cups. He returned to Timão in January and is currently recovering from a left knee injury.

Cachito Ramirez

The Peruvian entered a match of that campaign, the goalless draw with Cruz Azul, in Mexico, for the first phase. Owner of an important goal in the previous Brazilian, won by Timão, he remained linked to the club until 2014. Between comings and goings, he made 54 matches and five goals for Corinthians – at 38 years old, he is 10 and belt of Sport Boys, from Peru.

Alex

Man of that team’s set pieces, Alex was another to leave Timão shortly after the conquest. After playing for a few teams, he announced his retirement and today he works as an assistant coach of the professional team, helping with the transition of young people who leave the basic categories.

Danilo

Decisive like few in that campaign, Danilo was the vice-top scorer and only stayed at Corinthians for less time than Cássio. After leaving the club in 2018, he played for six months at Vila Nova and soon retired. Today he is the coach of Timão’s Under-20 team.

Douglas

Reserve in the conquest, but important player in several other moments of the recent history of Corinthians, Douglas played until two seasons ago, when he decided to announce his retirement. Today he takes care of private businesses and participates in communication projects.

William

Now known as Willian Bigode, the striker lost ground at Corinthians after winning the 2011 Brazilian, but played a relevant role in Libertadores, playing in eight of the 14 matches. He is currently in Fluminense.

Romarinho

Seen as one of the heroes of the title for the historic goal at Bombonera, Romarinho remained at Timão until 2014, when he was traded with Middle East football. He remains there to this day, currently at Al-Ittihad Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Elton

The striker that Tite so much asked for his squad did little that campaign, but he had enough time to score a goal against Nacional de Paraguay, in the first phase. The player is still active and currently defends Cuiabá, in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Jorge Henrique

One of the great figures of that team, Jorge Henrique lived the entire victorious cycle from 2009 to 2013. After playing for some teams in Brazil, he was recently announced as a reinforcement of North Esporte Clube, which will play in the third division of Mineiro.

Liedson

A top scorer, but already in the final stretch of his career in that conquest, Liedson scored a goal in 11 games and left Corinthians shortly after to go to Flamengo. He also played for Porto in 2013, winning a Portuguese title under Vítor Pereira, and then retired. Even without playing, he maintains an active profile on the networks and usually celebrates Corinthians victories.

Emerson Sheik

Author of the two goals in the final against Boca Juniors, Sheik ended that campaign as the team’s top scorer and vice-leader in assists. After playing for other clubs, he ended his career at Corinthians, in 2018, and even held a management position in football. After resigning, he now works as a sports commentator on SBT.

