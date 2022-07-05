Find out where to watch the decision between Corinthians and Boca Juniors for Libertadores

Corinthians enters the field tonight, at 21:30, to face Boca Juniors for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The match will be played at Bombonera, in Argentina, and has two options for broadcasting on television.

Tonight’s match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors will be broadcast on an open network by SBT. Another option to follow the match is through the Conmebol TVa subscription channel of the South American Football Confederation.

There is also the possibility to follow everything about the duel through the My Timon. There are three different options with all the match information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 3:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 1 pm;

Corinthians and Boca Juniors decide a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. With the tie in the first leg, the decision is open. Whoever wins, advances in the dispute and faces the winner of the confrontation between Flamengo and Tolima in the next phase. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made on penalties.

See more at: Broadcasting games, Corinthians x Boca Juniors and Libertadores da América.