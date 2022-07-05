Find out who Ronaldo Caiado’s son was found dead in Goiás

Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho had a degree in administration and helped his father in family businesses; cause of death not revealed

Ronaldo Caiado’s son, seated in the picture, was found dead on a farm last Sunday



The second son of the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, was found dead on a farm in the municipality of Nova Crixás (GO) – a city about 380 kilometers from the capital – last Sunday, 3. Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho was born on March 5, 1982 and helped his father in the family business . With passages at the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), where he attended two semesters of the Radio and TV course, Ronaldo Filho moved to Sao Paulo and graduated in business administration from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM). In his social networks, Caiado published a message regretting his death. “My dear son. My pain right now is just no bigger than my love for you. May God welcome you into His Infinite Glory,” he blurted out. Gracinha Caiado, the governor’s current wife, claimed that the boy was a very familiar person. “He was an affectionate, dedicated boy and always worried about others”, she highlighted. His body was veiled in Goiânia and cremated this Monday morning. The cause of Caiado Filho’s death was not revealed.

