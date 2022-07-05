Find out who will receive the aid provided for in the PEC das Bondades

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) nº 1, also called PEC of Goodness or Electoral PEC, will be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies in the coming days. The text, already approved by the Senate, extends benefits existing and creates new aid for Brazilians.

The measures are valid until the end of the year and are part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s strategy to seek re-election. The government calculates that the total cost of the project will be around R$ 41.25 billion.

To create a billion-dollar expense like this, it will be necessary to circumvent the Elections Act and the spending ceiling. The plan to make out-of-budget spending feasible is to declare a state of public calamity.

Next, learn about the main points of the PEC and who will be awarded the “goodness”.

Brazil aid

The proposal’s focus is to raise the social benefit from R$400 to R$600 per family, at a cost of R$26 billion. According to the PEC’s rapporteur in the Senate, Senator Fernando Bezerra, the amount is also enough to end the waiting list of families who want to enter the program.

Data from the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) estimate that about 2.7 million people are waiting to be included in Auxílio Brasil. The government talks about more than 1 million less, so entities accuse the authorities of hiding the official size of the queue.

This wait is made up of families that are enrolled in the Single Registry and meet the other requirements to receive the benefit. According to the CNM, it would take R$ 1 billion to actually end the queue.

national gas voucher

The text also changes the national gas voucher, which currently pays the equivalent of 50% of the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder. The proposal is to offer 100% of this level, which is periodically calculated by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The PEC Rapporteur also talks about making monthly payments until the end of the year. So far, transfers are made every two months.

Aid for truck drivers

In a nod to the base that has traditionally been his supporter, Bolsonaro wants to pay R$1,000 in aid to the country’s self-employed truck drivers. About 872 thousand professionals registered with the (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) are eligible to receive.

The benefit should cost around R$ 5.4 billion and reduce in part the category’s criticism of the current government. However, leaders claim that the amount is not even enough to cover the fuel spent on a trip from Rio to São Paulo.

Assistance for taxi drivers

Another group of workers included in the PEC are taxi drivers, who should also receive aid to help with the purchase of fuel. There is still no exact value for the installments, but the budget for the benefit is R$ 2 billion.

It is worth noting that the proposal is based on a text by Senator Eduardo Braga, but, unlike the original, it does not include app drivers, motorcycle delivery men and small boats.

more aid

The PEC das Bondades also provides for the transfer of subsidies to states and municipalities to guarantee free public transport tickets for people over 65 years of age. Another subsidy will be offered to encourage the competitiveness of ethanol against gasoline.