Finished the 1st semester, let’s go to the 5 best games of 2022 so far

The first semester has already ended and, so far, many releases have shaken the games industry. In the midst of so many games, some titles stood out a lot, whether for their gameplay, setting or for providing players with a unique experience — the case of Elden Ring. To help you stay on top of the main releases of the year, we’ve listed the best games of 2022. Check it out!

Elden Ring

With Elden Ring FromSoftware has delivered one of the biggest phenomena in the gaming industry of the century. The game is the result of a partnership between Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George RR Martin, responsible for A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired the Game of Thrones series.

The game has a huge open world to explore, with many mysteries, surprises, challenges and an impressive array of enemies of all types to fight. Elden Ring is, without a doubt, a landmark in the history of games and a strong candidate to win the game of the year award. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West had a troubled post-launch, as a series of bugs prevented players from having a fluid progression in the game. However, Guerrilla Games released an update patch that fixed the game’s flaws and delivered the experience users were looking for.

The title brings back the post-apocalyptic world dominated by robots that enchanted the gamer community in 2017, the year of the release of the first game in the franchise, Horizon Zero Dawn. The game also features a variety of locations to explore, items and weapons to collect. The game is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

pokemon arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus the player has complete freedom to explore everything the way they want. The game takes place before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, the Japanese company’s portable console. The game in the acclaimed franchise was released in January of this year and is only available for the Nintendo Switch.

Dying Light 2

In Dying Light 2, players play as Aiden, a 20-year-old who searches for his lost sister while carrying out a series of dangerous missions. The game’s strong point is its gameplay. The mechanics are very simple to learn and with just a few minutes of gameplay, players will already be doing parkour around the city of Villedor.

The main campaign is about 20 hours long, but the game’s developer promises up to 500 hours of in-game fun. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

After 8 long years of waiting, the Destiny franchise finally got a sequel, The Witch Queen. The first-person shooter brings many of the elements that made the franchise one of the most popular in the genre, but with the addition of many different items and weapons.

The game was released in February this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia.

