Finland and Sweden sign NATO accession protocol | World

NATO’s 30 allies signed an accession protocol for Finland and Sweden on Tuesday, allowing them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once parliaments ratify the decision, the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s. .

The signing at NATO headquarters follows a deal with Turkey at last week’s NATO summit in Madrid, where Ankara lifted its veto on Nordic membership proposals after assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism.

“This is really a historic moment,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, alongside the two countries’ foreign ministers. “With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger.”

The protocol means that Helsinki and Stockholm can attend NATO meetings and have greater access to intelligence, but they will not be protected by the NATO defense clause – that an attack on one ally is an attack on all – until ratification. This will likely take up to a year.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the two countries against joining NATO. On March 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that “there will be serious military and political consequences”.

Stoltenberg urged allies to ratify quickly and assured the two Nordic countries of NATO support in the meantime.

“The security of Finland and Sweden is important to our alliance, including during the ratification process,” he said.