Flamengo refuses Fenerbahce offer for Willian Arão

The first attack by Fenerbahce (TUR) by Willian Arão was not accepted by the Flamengo. The club from Gávea refused the 3 million euros, about R$ 16.6 million, for the player, who, despite questions, is among the most used in the current season.

The Turkish club’s offer was initially given by journalist Venê Casagrande. At 30, Arão is one of the longest-lived players in Flamengo’s current squad, and has a contract until December 2023.

As the proposal did not please the board, the negotiation did not even reach the player, the THROW!. Revealed at Corinthians and with stints at Portuguesa, Atlético-GO and Botafogo, Willian Arão has the desire to work in Europe, but he won’t force any situation.

Of Flamengo’s 41 matches in 2022, Willian Arão was used in 33 – starting 24 times. In minutes on the field, shirt 5 is only behind Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta and Hugo Souza in the season.

With decisions in the knockout stages of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in the coming weeks, Flamengo is going through a decisive moment in the year.

The board, outside the field, moves in the market. Andreas Pereira left the club, but reinforcements – who will be able to act from the 18th – are arriving. Everton Chives has already been made official and Arturo Vidalexpected in Rio this Wednesday, is about to be announced.