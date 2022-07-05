Flamengo won competition from European giant to have Vidal

Credit: Disclosure / Inter Milan

It wasn’t just Boca Juniors that tried to get in the way of Rubro-Negro’s desire. Playing for Inter Milan, the Chilean still aroused interest in European football. Therefore, according to the portal Takvim, Flamengo had to win the competition from Galatasaray to have Vidal. At the age of 35, the athlete was a special request from the team’s new coach, Okan Buruk. The idea was to have the steering wheel and the club was willing to pay a significant amount to have the athlete. However, it was worth the player’s desire to play in South American football again.

Flamengo beat Galatasaray’s competition for Vidal

The player wanted to play in Brazil and that was fundamental. However, the athlete who arrives, this Wednesday (6), in Rio de Janeiro, made Flamengo make a financial effort to close the deal. In the 18-month contract with Rubro-Negro, that is, until the end of 2023, Vidal will earn a hefty sum of around R$ 20 million between salary and awards. The midfielder is considered a solution for the midfield carioca that lost Andreas Pereira, who returned to football in England.

don’t stop there

In addition to hiring Vidal, Flamengo, who had already hired Everton Cebolinha, promises not to stop at the market. For the window that opens on the 18th of July, Rubro-Negro is still close to announcing Luis Henrique, a striker who was at Olympique de Marseille. In addition, the team from Rio reached an agreement with Wendell, Zenit’s midfielder, he should also arrive at the club, but for Willian Arão’s vacancy. Both businesses are on loan.

Dorival Júnior’s team finishes its preparation this Tuesday for the confrontation against Tolima. On Wednesday, Vidal’s team is expected on the field at 9:30 pm. Flamengo plays at home the classification for the quarterfinals of the competition. In the first game, the team from Rio won 1 x 0, a goal by Andreas Pereira.