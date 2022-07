Flamengo x Tolima: 43 thousand tickets sold for the Libertadores match | Flamengo

Flamengo faces Tolima this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, and 43,077 tickets have already been sold for the match. As they won 1-0 in Colombia, the red-black team plays for a tie to qualify for the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Flamengo fans at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Ticket prices range from R$30 to R$500. You can buy them on the website flamengo.superingresso.com.br. In the same, the fan has access to discounts and conditions.

Maracanã – Ticket Office 02

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Gávea – Counter next to the collection sector

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, n°997 – Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Minister Raul Machado Street, near Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora Square.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Flamengo official stores:

Rubro-Negro Space (Gávea)

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, n°997, Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 18 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Red and Black Nation (Downtown)

Avenida das Américas nº500, Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Via Parque)

Avenida Ayrton Senna nº3000, Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Nação Rubro-Negra Store (Bus Station)

Avenida Francisco Bicalho, 01, Store 4, sector 1B, Departure Sector – Santo Cristo – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Quitanda)

Rua da Quitanda, nº87 – Downtown, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Center)

Rua da Buenos Aires, nº113 – Downtown, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 19 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 19 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova América)

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., nº126, 1st floor – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova América 2)

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., nº126, 1st floor nº402 – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Norte Shopping 2)

Av. Dom Helder Câmara, nº5474 Loja 713, 1st floor Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro Madureira (Madureira Mall)

Estrada do Portela, nº222, 3rd floor – Madureira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Store Nação Rubro-Negra (Jacarepaguá Park)

Estrada de Jacarepaguá, nº6069, Loja 120 A/B – Anil, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Via Brasil)

Rua Itapera, 500, Loja 329, Irajá, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 01/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 02/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 03/07/2022 – Time from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Plaza Shopping Island)

Av. Maestro Paulo e Silva, 400 – Jardim Carioca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Plaza Niterói)

Rua Quinze de Novembro, nº8, Niterói – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Partage Shopping São Gonçalo)

Avenida Presidente Kennedy, 425 – Commercial Room 340, 3rd floor/L3 – Downtown – São Gonçalo – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Grande Rio)

Rua Maria Soares Sendas, n°111 STORE: 303, Parque Barreto, São João de Meriti – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Unigranrio)

Rua Professor José de Souza Herdy, 1216 BOX 101 1 PAV – Duque de Caxias – RJ

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Bangu Shopping)

Rua Fonseca, n°240, STORE 102 B FLOOR I – Bangu, Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro Campo Grande (ParkShopping)

Estrada do Monteiro, n°1200, Campo Grande, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova Iguaçu)

Av. Abilio Augusto Távora, n°1111, Luz, Nova Iguaçu – RJ

Day 04/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 05/07/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 06/07/2022- Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

— Photo: Reproduction

