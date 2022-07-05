Flay dispenses with the bottom and shows panties jammed in the butt: “Absurd”

Flay dispenses with the bottom and almost shows everything when posing in a very low body; Look

Former BBB and singer Flay abused the eyes of the followers this Monday (4) when appearing in a scandalous way on the web. Always very sensual and daring, the brunette shared spectacular clicks that left anyone’s jaw dropped.

In her Instagram feed, the artist showed a “heavy” photoshoot that she did recently. In the photos, she dispensed with the bottom by posing with a tight black bodysuit.

The long-sleeved piece features ribbons that outline a bodice at the slim waist and features a thong-style panty. Unscrupulous, Flay tried to jam the fabric in the butt, raise the rear and make the fans fall back with the size of the round ass.

The ex-BBB star still showed part of her groin as the body is very hollow and bet on the stern. “I hate hypocrites”, she wrote in english in the caption.

In the comments, fans were left breathless. “Compassion”drooled one. “Woman Absurdity”, clapped another. “A goddess”exclaimed another.

BACK TO BRAZIL

The ex-BBB FlayslaneMore known as Flayappeared with a very short look when returning to Brazil after a season in the United States at the end of May.

Wearing a dress with a short, well-fitted bustier-style skirt, the former BBB20 participant showed off her legs and made a splash when she returned to her country of origin.

“I’m back, Brazil, I missed you so much! First part of the duty successfully completed, now let’s go to part two“, wrote the singer in the caption.

Look: